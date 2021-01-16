Today we’re going to introduce something new, although it’s actually something old. Once or twice a month in this space, we hope to feature news about Faulkner County’s business community. It could be businesses opening or closing, relocating or renovating, or even just some special activities that are going on around town.
It’s been nearly a year since Cindy Beckman produced the last business-related column, and quite a bit has changed since then, largely due to the effects of Covid-19. Several businesses have closed, reopened, moved or changed their focus to solely curbside pickup. We won’t try to catch you up on all those changes, but we’ll move ahead with what’s happening now in this great county of ours.
Downtown Conway will hold Moonlight Madness activities from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. This all-day event includes extended shopping hours, restaurant specials and sales. “Our merchants will be rolling out fabulous end-of-season merchandise and holiday items at better than clearance prices,” says the Downtown Dollop newsletter from the Conway Downtown Partnership. Downtown restaurants also have food and drink specials planned. You can find more information at the Moonlight Madness Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/425612085256618.
The Flying Pig, an ice cream and sweets shop, is expected to open soon at 1115 Oak St., in downtown Conway – the former location of Fletcher Smith Jewelry. Owner Lisa Dodd is a native of Beebe who also attended the University of Central Arkansas. According to the Downtown Dollop, Dodd came up with this concept a few years ago and opened a store in Beloit, Wis. She still has that location. You can find out more about The Flying Pig at https://www.facebook.com /FlyingPigConway.
Oak & Ash – a home décor business in downtown Conway – has leased the space next door to their current location at 1110 Front St. and will be expanding their showroom. Oak & Ash can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shop.oak andash.
On Jan. 5, O’Malley’s Irish Grill at 803 Harkrider St. in Conway announced the restaurant would be temporarily closed for deep cleaning due to Covid concerns. The good news is that they will reopen this Monday, Jan. 18, according to a post on Facebook. O’Malley’s, located at the corner of Harkrider and Main streets in the former Blackwood’s location, offers some traditional Irish fare (such as the Boxty – Irish potato pancakes – and Cottage Pie), and they recently started offering breakfast on Saturday. Curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, check them out at https://www.facebook.com/OmalleysIrishGrill or www.omalleysgrill.com.
Lori Harwell of Harwell Designs in Vilonia had a great end-of-year online sale just in time to be closed for a few days to replace the ceiling in her business. According to her Facebook post, they hope to reopen Monday, Jan. 18. “During this time, I will have to move out basically (due to insulation in the ceiling not getting in clothing) so will be managing online as best as I can.” She said she is attending market Jan. 11-15, and by the looks of her Facebook page she is really good at asking her customers for help in choosing what they want to see at the store. For more info – and to comment on what Lori is seeing at market. – visit https://www.facebook.com/HarwellDesigns.
If you have any business news you would like to share, please let me know. You can email me at colleen.holt62@gmail.com. Keep your eyes open while you’re out and about for changes in the business landscape, and let us know what you see. Next time: we hope to have an update on the opening of Texas Roadhouse.
