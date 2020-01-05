Happy New Year! Even though the holidays allowed many opportunities to take a break from business for rest and relaxation with family and friends, there were still plans underway for the new year.
Los 3 Portrillos opened New Year’s Eve at its new location across the street at 2480 Sanders Road, announcing the opening on Facebook after lunch on New Year’s Eve. The rebuild of the old Shucked restaurant garnered much attention and the opening of this restaurant was highly anticipated.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (formerly known as Walk-on’s Bistreaux & Bar), 955 S. Amity Road, has tentatively scheduled its opening for Tuesday, Jan. 13. Hours will be 11-11 Sunday through Thursday and 11-12 Friday and Saturday.
Remember that Walk-On’s will be featured in the season premiere of “Undercover Boss” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Drew Brees will be spending the day as a dishwasher and busboy while co-founder Brandon Landry will be hiding behind a fake beard and wig.
You may also have caught that the restaurant was the sponsor of the Independence Bowl on ESPN last week.
T.H.I.N.K. Coffee is opening a second location on Dave Ward Drive in the old Beebe’s Hamburgers & Hot Dogs, 2751 Dave Ward Drive. It will have a small café style seating area in addition to a drive thru.
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is opening a second Conway store and donation center as well as a new Career Center at 245 Oak Street. The ribbon cutting is Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:45 a.m. with the store and Career Center opening at 9 a.m. The career center will provide free resume preparation, interview coaching, job search assistance and more.
It has also been reported that Duncan Outdoors, 398 Dave Ward Drive in Conway, will be moving to the old Caldwell Country Store facility at 2345B East Oak Street during January and should be up and running in the new location by Feb. 1.
Caldwell Feeds, a family-owned business, moved its operations to Rose Bud in November. There it leased the feed mill and feed warehouses giving them much needed space and the ability to make their own feeds. Their new address is 504 Highway 5, Rose Bud.
Greenbrier residents are anticipating new businesses to fill the vacant Fred’s location at 57 S. Broadview Street. Word is spreading that a Dollar Tree and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts will share the space.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, which is currently located at 26 S. Broadview, plans to also occupy the space next to Fred’s that once housed Sweet Berry Frozen Yogurt. This location will give the auto parts store more space as well as visibility.
There are a couple of attractions at the Conway Expo and Event Center, 2505 E. Oak, in January. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12, is the annual Antique Alley Arkansas Show. Over 200 booths of items from the 1950s and before will be there. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults.
For those interested in dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America will be at the Conway Expo Center January 17-19. There will be over 100 realistic dinosaurs exhibits, fossil digs, dinosaur rides and shows, bounce houses and other kid-friendly stations. See https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/conway-ar for more info, times and ticket prices.
Remember to tell your friends about this column. There are so many people on social media in the dark about what is going on in this wonderful community. The Log Cabin is dedicated to providing its readers with local news and they are missing out.
