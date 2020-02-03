Editor's note: This column was scheduled to run Sunday but was inadvertently omitted.
Topping the restaurant news this week is the widely anticipated opening of two new restaurants in Conway with another one on the way.
Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux, 955 South Amity Road in the newly developing Lewis Ranch, opened Monday, February 3 after a weekend of soft openings to train its new staff. Last week, Facebook contests were held to give away tickets to the soft opening as well as mini footballs signed by Drew Brees, one of the owners of this Louisiana-based restaurant.
The grand opening is set for 10:30 a.m. The first 25 people will receive a free Drew Brees signed mini football and the first 100 people will receive a free t-shirt.
Opening weekend for the new Los 3 Portrillos, 2490 Sanders Road, appeared to be phenomenal. The parking lot was full all weekend as diners came to visit the new location. The building was beautifully renovated inside and out.
O’Malley’s Irish Grill, in the former Blackwood’s Grill location on Main, plans to be open by late February. Locally owned by Greg Shofner and Chef Wayne Petty, the restaurant will feature an authentic Irish menu. Corned beef and cabbage sandwiches are on tap for St. Patty’s Day.
You may want to pay attention to the signs if you are a regular visitor at the Dollar General in your area. When I stopped by the Wooster location, I learned that it would be closing today, February 2, for renovations.
Several of the locations will be getting upgrades over the next several months. The Wooster location will be getting larger refrigerated units and will stock more perishables and grocery items. The floor configuration will be changed when shoppers return for the reopening on Thursday, February 6.
A note from Your Pie this week said they are very close to being open at their new location on Dave Ward Drive. They are at 2405 Dave Ward Drive next to New Hope Prosthetics and Supercuts near the pedestrian bridge.
At Your Pie, a variety of doughs, including cauliflower and gluten free, are hand-tossed and made from scratch. Customers can choose from six sauces, seven cheeses and a wide variety of meat and vegetables. Paninis, salads and even a few pastas are on the menu with gelato for dessert.
Your Pie started in 2006 when Drew French was visiting his wife’s family in Ischia, a small volcanic island in Italy and experienced food and family as never before. He wanted to bring that experience home and opened his first store in Athens, Georgia in 2008. The franchise began expanding outside the Southeast in 2018.
The GoStore, 807 Court Street, has a new room adjacent to it and will have a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 11, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Visitors can check it out as they enjoy snacks. There will also be a drawing for a $50 gift card.
As 2020 begins to unfold, Conway and Faulkner County appears to be thriving and growing in several economic sectors besides restaurants. Last week, the Conway City Council announced its intention to issue industrial development revenue bonds of up to $250 million for a Delaware-based ammunition manufacturing facility at 1500 Lollie Road. This would be part of the incentives package presented to the company to encourage them to locate in Conway.
This is the second manufacturing prospect within the last several months and would provide a significant number of jobs. Structurlam, which is providing the treated lumber for the new Walmart campus in Bentonville, will open in the former Nucor facility on Sturgis Road in mid-2021. Stay tuned!
A few economic stats for 2019: According to Pulse of Conway’s North Metro Economy at a Glance report done by Corey Parks and Isaac Sims, in 2019, restaurant sales in Conway were up 4.31% over 2018 while hotel sales were up 6.17% over 2018. Residential building permits in Conway for 2019 were up 28.37%.
