‘This is a lot of work for a bit of syrup on a biscuit.”
Someone said that while we planted row after row of sorghum seeds on Thursday afternoon in the early summer Arkansas heat.
Maybe I said it.
Maybe we all said it.
And it’s true. That day, we put up a new fence to keep the cows out of the sorghum field and planted seeds mostly by hand because the seeder wasn’t working. In around four hours, we had the fence up and about 10 rows in the ground. Then they fixed the seeder and did another 10 rows in an hour.
It was hard work, but I wouldn’t call it miserable. You see, sorghum is more than just a bit of syrup on a biscuit in my family. My grandfather planted sorghum on his land for decades. He usually did the planting and crop tending, then our family reunions were centered on the harvest.
Kids and grandkids rode in the back of pickup trucks down to the sorghum fields to gather the cane. Kids had a good amount of fun chopping the heads off the plant, then thwacking them down near the root. After that, we brought the cane up to the mill, which Grandpa had set up near the barn. Sometimes a horse pulled the mill around in circles. Usually just long enough for littles to hop on and have their picture taken. Then, Grandpa or my dad or one of his brothers or one of my many uncles or cousins would turn the mill with a tractor, squeezing juice into a barrel.
During this process, everyone sat around and watched and caught up and ate food (of course there were always cookies made with last year’s sorghum). Once that was done, the whole mixture had to cook over a fire for hours until it cooked down into sorghum. This provided plenty of time for family-reunionin’ and for kids to wander all over the farm playing. Sometimes Grandpa would saddle up the horses. Other times he gave wagon rides.
When the sorghum was done, Grandma came down from the house with biscuits. Grandpa passed out “soppin’ sticks” which were actually paint stirrers, and after we emptied the pan into a multitude of bottles for everyone to take home, we used the “soppin sticks” to scrape the excess onto biscuits, which we stood around eating ... usually under the moonlight.
Thursday was our first time planting in Arkansas. Grandpa’s land was in Missouri. Sorghum in Missouri wasn’t the same without him.
But it could be here in Arkansas, where my dad, brother, sister and all my kids live. It’s the start of something old but also something new. Another leg of what my grandfather created.
Dad said he saw someone growing sorghum in Dover a few years back. He stopped and asked him about it, and told him our family history. The man said he was the only person in his family who liked the stuff, so he only made enough for himself.
I said, “Did you tell him you can buy the stuff?”
But that’s all we are doing anyway.
Grandpa never sold sorghum. He always gave it away to whoever came and helped.
I still have a few jars in my cabinet. It never goes bad. At least, that’s what Grandpa told me. “Just scrape off the top if it’s old. It’s still good underneath.” Who knows if that’s true, but it hasn’t killed me yet, and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
These days, sorghum tastes like memories.
It takes like people’s voices I can’t hear anymore.
It’s a lot of hard work for a little bit of syrup on a biscuit.
It’s hard. It’s work. It’s true.
But you know what they say. The good things always are.
