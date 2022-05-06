Our volunteer Reserve Deputies are a huge asset and an integral part of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Faulkner County.
In today’s society, technology is a crucial part of any law enforcement agency to productively serve their communities. Computers are essential for our deputies to have in their patrol cars. These computers help streamline communication, response times, and the overall efficiency in every function while out on patrol.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit is in great need of certain items, which include computers as well as up-to-date life-saving body armor. Life-saving body armor is paramount for the safety of every single law enforcement officer – and this includes our volunteer Reserve Unit.
In 2021, we initiated discussions with the Quorum Court regarding the Unit’s need for this equipment. We are now in the lengthy grant application process. If the grant is approved, it is likely we will not receive the funding for this equipment until later this year.
I cannot, in good conscience, send any of our deputies – full-time or reserve – out into the streets without updated and current body armor protection. It is imperative to have this life-saving equipment for these men and women who risk their lives to protect our community. Therefore, as Sheriff, I have made the decision to fund 22 body armor vests needed and make them immediately available to our Reserve Unit.
