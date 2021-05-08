This summer, Greg Murry will retire after 14 years of serving as superintendent of Conway Public Schools. Jeff Collum will become Conway’s new superintendent as of July 1, 2021. Collum comes to the district with nine years of previous experience as a superintendent – in his current district of Hallsville, Texas, and before that in Benton, Arkansas.
Our school board has met with Collum this spring and together they have discussed a vision and set some goals for the transition period, as well as the future of Conway schools. Even while finishing up his time in Texas, Collum has been working with CPSD administrators to make decisions and plans for this next school year.
An important part of his plan as incoming superintendent is to meet as many people as he can as soon as possible – students, parents, teachers and staff, and members of the Conway community. You will no doubt see Jeff and his wife, Cara, around town with their three sons this summer. (Just look for a family of very tall people!) In the meantime, we wanted to take this opportunity to let him share some thoughts with you as we end this school year.
Conway Parents and Community Members,
Greetings!
I wanted to take a few moments and express to the Conway community how very excited my family and I are about the next few months, as we will officially begin our transition to Conway, Arkansas. It has been a very long and challenging year for all of us – not just in education, but in our jobs, and in all of the world that surrounds us. We can all agree, it has been a year filled with some of the most unusual circumstances and hardships. However, we are still here! We have made it! Your kids have been extremely resilient, flexible, and hard-working in the midst of every challenge they have faced this year.
As a parent, I can say I am very proud of my own three sons for their perseverance and determination to make it through this year. Even in the change of moving back to Arkansas, they are so excited! As summer time approaches, remember to take some time to rest, relax, and take in those special moments with your family and friends. Whether you are preparing to send your senior off to college in the Fall or your kindergartner to school for the first time when the new school year begins, these moments we have with our children are precious and priceless. Take them all in! I know the Conway community is a wonderful place to live, and work, and raise a family, and I’ll say it again: We can’t wait to be there. So, take care and we look forward to seeing and meeting you very soon!
GO WAMPUS CATS!
Sincerely,
Jeff, Cara, and the boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.