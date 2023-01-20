As the Sheriff of Faulkner County, I support and concur with the following statement and press release issued by the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association:

On January 13, 2023, the ATF published their final rule on pistol stabilizing braces. It is estimated that between 3 and 40 million of these braces are currently in use all over the United States. Pistol stabilizing braces have existed in several forms for decades, and have been at the forefront of popularity since 2012. Citizens all over this country have legally purchased and used these items, and done so in compliance with state and federal law. The new ATF rule would make these braces illegal, and require current owners to take further steps to avoid becoming a criminal.

