Hello everyone!
I once read that “thoughts are like drops of water: with our thoughts we can drown in a sea of negativity, or we can float on the ocean of life.” I think we all would agree that the thoughts that we choose to focus on and allow to linger in our minds help to shape the direction of our lives. Therefore, I want to share with you three observations about the many stray thoughts that cross your mind.
First of all, every stray thought that comes to your mind doesn’t necessarily originate with you! Your thoughts can originate from things you have heard or seen throughout the day. This is why it is of vital importance to monitor the things you watch on television and online. It is equally important to keep a check on the people you allow in your ear. There is an old saying, “Garbage in, Garbage out!” I like the way Psalms 101:3 puts it, “I will set no wicked thing before my eyes…” Always remember, that your eyes and ears are the gateways to your mind.
Secondly, just because a stray thought comes to mind doesn’t mean you have to accept it as truth. I recently told a Bible study group, “Never believe everything you think!” Why? Simply because our thoughts can be skewed by misinformation, our own personal bias, and even the devil’s tricks. 2 Corinthians 10:5 says it best, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” We have to confront every unhealthy thought that comes to our mind and make it submit to the truth of God’s word. The Word of God is the absolute standard-bearer by which all our thoughts must be filtered.
Thirdly, just because a stray thought comes to your mind doesn’t mean you have to do what it says. I believe it was Martin Luther who once said, “You cannot keep birds from flying over your head but you can keep them from building a nest in your hair.” In other words, you can’t stop negative thoughts from knocking on the door of your mind. But you don’t have to open the door and dwell on them. The Apostle Paul explains it like this in Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Simply put, Paul encourages us to open the doorway of our mind to the positive and not the negative.
In conclusion, the thoughts we choose to focus on and allow to linger in our minds help to shape the direction of our lives. So lets remember that every stray thought that comes to your mind doesn’t necessarily originate with you, that just because a thought comes to mind doesn’t mean you have to accept it as truth, and just because a stray though comes to your mind doesn’t mean you have to do what it says. Always remember, a mind is a terrible thing to waste!
Blessings.
