For the good of the community, people should wear face masks. When wearing a mask, you are less likely to spread the coronavirus to other people. The mask captures water droplets from your coughs, sneezes, and exhaled air – droplets that may be carrying some of the virus and may otherwise infect others.
But, relying on people to do what is best for the community often results in bad outcomes. People typically worry about their own costs and benefits, not the costs they impose on others. Consequently, grocery stores and other stores that cater to high volumes of customers are often filled with many people who refuse to wear masks.
Since many potential customers fear being around people who neglect to wear masks, some stores require their customers to wear masks, hoping to encourage these conscientious people to come to their establishments. Some state and local governments even passed laws requiring people to wear masks when entering many stores. However, these requirements often backfire. For instance, in Colorado a Waffle House employee got shot after refusing to serve a man without a mask. In Flint Michigan, three members of a family shot a security guard after the guard refused to let the group enter a store because the parent’s daughter was not wearing a mask. Forcing people to do the right thing is not working, so we need another approach.
Instead of forcing people to wear masks, stores should merely give people an incentive to wear masks. If people want to wear masks, the store employees are never put in a dangerous situation of trying to deny entry or service to a potentially hostile customer.
I propose that stores like Walmart and Kroger increase their prices by 10 percent (or some other amount). These stores should also offer a discount that would bring the prices back to their original levels. The stores should only make these discounts available to people who are wearing masks. To save money, people will voluntarily agree to wear masks.
The stores should also advertise these savings at their entrances so people can see that they get a deal by wearing a mask. No doubt, some people will leave home without a mask and regret their lost opportunity to save money once they get to the store. To cater to these customers, stores should sell cheap disposable masks at their entrances for $1 or $2 – or enough money for the sale to be profitable, but not enough money that the customer will resist buying the mask on site.
For my policy proposal to work, it is important that the default price be set high so people need to take the action of wearing a mask to get a discount. If stores tried to charge their regular prices to all customers and then add an extra markup to those without a mask, people would resist paying this extra fee and violence could still occur.
Incentives can often be manipulated to get people to act in a certain way. By increasing the normal price available to everyone and offering discounts to those wearing a mask, stores may be populated by mask-wearing, nonviolent customers.
