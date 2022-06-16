Though no one can go back make a brand new start? Anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. – Carl Brand
In our lives occasionally we might all just like to have a reset or a restart, so to speak. When one starts a new job, this is in essence a new start. When a single person gets married, this indeed is a new start toward a new ending in one’s life.
Our quote above caught my attention when I saw it and I wanted to share it with you. Often times our lives can and do get in a very familiar routine, some might even call rut, and we just need a change. Change is scary to most, myself included, but when done in the right sequence it can often lead to amazing new endings.
Planning is very important in one’s life and when you set goals, make a plan to achieve said goals the new ending that you have desired will most likely be very much like you want it to be.
Indeed, we have made many choices in our lives that over time we might look back on and say, gosh I might have done this or that differently. I think this is a normal process of our lives as we age and look back on our lives and the decisions that we have made.
No one can go back and make a new start as Mr. Brand tells us, but what are your dreams for tomorrow? You see, today can be the day that you begin a new to make the brand new ending you would like to have in your life.
I will never forget the last marathon I ran in my life, it was when I turned fifty. I talked my wife into running one more marathon with me and we ran the Walt Disney World. Standing in line to run this run, there was a man in front of me, and on the back of his shirt it had these words. “Today, this is my 100th marathon and I ran my first one when I was sixty years old.” Wow, did this man ever take our quote today to heart, he started new at age sixty and is on his way to making a brand new ending in his life.
What are your dreams? Your aspirations? Dont ever allow the start you have had in your life to keep you from venturing out towards a new ending you would like to see. You are indeed the captain of your own ship, guide it to the port of your choice in life and do so knowing that you can have a new ending to any dream you wish to have, it just takes a bit of planning, and work on your part, and it may also take just a tad bit of courage to make the changes necessary to get to the ending you desire.
May all your wishes and dreams come true as you seek to find the new endings you long to have in your life.
Until next week.
