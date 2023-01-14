‘M3GAN” is a horror/comedy directed by Gerard Johnstone (director of “Housebound”) and written by Akela Cooper (writer of “Malignant”). The stars Allison Williams (“Get Out”) as Gemma, a toy company roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with deadly results.
There are a lot of great villains within the horror genre, but it really takes a special combination to many different elements to craft a character that can reach icon status, which is why new horror icons are hard to come across these days in the modern film landscape. Ghostface, Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers; all of these are iconic villains within the horror genre that quickly made a name for themselves in film history. Even the idea of a sentient, killer doll, like M3GAN is, isn’t something new to this genre like iconic characters such as Annabelle and Chucky.
No, M3GAN herself does not need to reach those heights of horror villain killer dolls like the aforementioned Annabelle and Chucky in order for her first movie to be a success, but she’s an overachiever and has found a way to do just that anyway. The best part of this movie is how well realized and instantly iconic the character of M3GAN is. The makers behind this film have manufactured the killer doll in such a way that she feels just real enough to exist in our world while also having an “off” quality about her. From her movements to the way she speaks, it’s a character that I can’t wait to see more of in the future.
Another reason why M3GAN the character works so well is the performance by Jenna Davis. Davis is from the pageant world and only has a few minor TV credits to her name, but she is phenomenal as titular killer robot doll. She does both the voice of M3GAN plus a lot of her movements throughout the film (with the help of prosthetics and some visual effects to give her more of that sinister robotic quality to her). She is this character and is so perfectly cast here. She has the sarcastic tones of the character with the perfect transition from sweet and innocent robot to downright sinister down perfectly. She’s an extremely talented child actress already and I can’t wait to see more stuff from her.
The cast as a whole are really strong. Allison Williams, who played the girlfriend in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” is solid as a career-driven woman who is put in an extremely difficult position at the start of the film. Violet McGraw is also great as her niece Cady who grows a little too much of an attachment to M3GAN. Both McGraw and Davis have a lot of chemistry with each other that makes their quick-moving friendship extremely believable. Comedian Ronny Chieng is also a standout as the Williams’ character’s boss, especially in the comedy department.
As for the rest of the movie, it does have a bit of a slow start. The first half is very slow so it takes a while to really get off its feet and get going. However, despite the first half not being as exciting or memorable as I would’ve liked, it does do a pretty great job on its exploration of grief of a child who just lost her parents suddenly. I did not expect to tear up while watching this film going into it. As a whole, the movie does a pretty great job on it’s messages from grief to its critique on modern day parenting techniques where parents just give their kids some type of technology to keep them distracted. These messages and themes are handled very well even if sometimes it can take away from the overall entertainment quality of the horror film.
The second half is really when things kicked off and finally start getting really fun. The scene involving M3GAN and Cady in a forest with another boy is really fun and has a very fun visual that I obviously won’t spoil. From then on, this movie becomes exactly what I hoped it would be. While I do wish M3GAN’s final body count would’ve been one or two bodies higher, there are some fun kills in this especially one involving a power-washer. For a PG-13 movie, the few kills that this film does have are pretty good and I don’t really feel all that cheated of a full R-rating.
As I said, the second half is really fun and the final act is easily the best one in this entire movie. There are some really great moments and visuals here that had me as a horror fan smiling with joy. This is screenwriter Akela Cooper’s third feature after “Malignant” and another horror film I’ve admittedly haven’t seen. “Malignant” was my favorite horror film of 2021 and while this never really reaches the heights of that movie, Cooper still shows immense talent as a horror screenwriter when making some off-the-walls, insane and original horror projects. She’s making “The Nun 2” coming out later this year and while I personally didn’t like the original “The Nun,” she alone has now made me excited about the sequel.
“M3GAN” the movie isn’t quite as amazing as I would’ve hoped it would be after the fantastic trailer and killer marketing, but it’s still very solid and if anything, brings in a new iconic killer to the horror world that I really hope we can see more of. “M3GAN” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
