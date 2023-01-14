‘M3GAN” is a horror/comedy directed by Gerard Johnstone (director of “Housebound”) and written by Akela Cooper (writer of “Malignant”). The stars Allison Williams (“Get Out”) as Gemma, a toy company roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with deadly results.

There are a lot of great villains within the horror genre, but it really takes a special combination to many different elements to craft a character that can reach icon status, which is why new horror icons are hard to come across these days in the modern film landscape. Ghostface, Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers; all of these are iconic villains within the horror genre that quickly made a name for themselves in film history. Even the idea of a sentient, killer doll, like M3GAN is, isn’t something new to this genre like iconic characters such as Annabelle and Chucky.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.