After the death of Moses the servant of the Lord, the Lord said to Joshua the son of Nun, Moses assistant, Moses my servant is dead. Now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, you and all this people, into the land that I am giving to them, to the people of Israel. Joshua 1: 1-2.
Our journey through God’s word with our devotionals each week, now take us to the book of Joshua. The time has come for there to be a new leader and God chooses, Joshua, Moses assistant.
Joshua was one of two of the spies who entered the land and came back with a report that they could indeed take the land that God has promised, Caleb was the other.
In your life, there may be times when you are called to a new beginning, even possibly to be a leader. May you like Joshua stand strong and recall the words that God gave to Joshua; No man shall be able to stand before you all the Days of your life. Just as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. Joshua 1:6.
Friends, you can rest assured that if God calls you to something in your life, he will see you through it. May you continue to find you blessings each and every Day from a living a life close to God.
Day 33: Strong and courageous
Be strong and courageous for you shall cause this people to inherit the land that I swore to their fathers to give them. Joshua 1:6.
Joshua is told to be strong and courageous, but he is also told by the Lord, I will never leave you or forsake you (v5). Joshua is told to not be frightened, nor dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go (v9). In our lives we to can live strongly and courageously knowing that our God won’t forsake us or ever leave us. So, no matter what trials you may be facing in your life, let God’s reminder to Joshua be also a reminder to you. The Lord and creator of heaven and earth is always with you.
Prayer: Lord, when we face difficult situations in our lives let us alway remember the love you have for us and the reminder to be strong and courageous, because you are always by our side. Amen.
Prayer: Lord, give us the faith to trust you even when we’ve only just heard of your power. Let us live with such saving faith each Day of our lives. Amen.
Day 35: The walls come tumbling down
Prayer: Lord, guide us in our lives, show us the plans you have for us and give us the wisdom and courage to follow you no matter how great the task may be. Amen.
Day 36: An oath is an oath
Prayer: Lord, may we always remember to seek your guidance in our lives. May we always be faithful to our word even if we have been deceived. Teach us to trust in our relationship with you more than in our own thoughts. Amen.
Day 37: The Lord, your defender
And the Lord said to Joshua: “Do not fear them, for I have given them into your hands. Not a man of them shall stand before you.” Joshua 10:8.
Whom shall you fear if God is on your side? Our reading today offers us comfort in the daily trials of our lives. Gibeon’s inhabitants made peace with Joshua, and trusted in their Lord. This causes Gibeon’s enemies to join together, five Kings and all their mighty warriors attack Gibeon (v5). Joshua comes to the aid of Gibeon but wisely not alone, he knows God is with him and his men. God throws the enemies into a panic, and as they run away, the Lord threw down large stones from heaven and they died (v11). In fact more died of hailstones than by the swords of Joshua warriors (v12). In our lives when enemies (trials, concerns, worries) are at the doorstep of our lives, let us remember that God is our defender and allow him to lead us in our battles.
Prayer: Lord, protect us, defend us, lead us in our daily walk of life. While we might not be facing warriors who long to harm us, we have trials that consume us. Father, let us hand these all off to you and see that you are indeed our defender. Amen.
Day 38: Whom will you serve
Prayer: Lord, give us wisdom to declare that we too Lord will follow you. Remind us in our hearts how you have rescued us in our lives, teach us how following you is truly the only way to peace in our lives. Amen.
