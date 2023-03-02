After the death of Moses the servant of the Lord, the Lord said to Joshua the son of Nun, Moses assistant, Moses my servant is dead. Now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, you and all this people, into the land that I am giving to them, to the people of Israel. Joshua 1: 1-2.

Our journey through God’s word with our devotionals each week, now take us to the book of Joshua. The time has come for there to be a new leader and God chooses, Joshua, Moses assistant.

