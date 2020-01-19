A new year, a refreshed retirement plan

As we enter into a new year and a new decade, many of us will focus on resolutions for personal or professional growth. The most popular areas for improvement usually focus on health, organization and quality of life. One goal that is often overlooked, yet needs to be included on everyone’s annual review list, is a “refreshed retirement plan.”
While it’s important to start building your retirement nest egg with your very first job, it is also important to revisit and possibly refresh your plan every year.
Markets change, your financial status may have changed and any of the numerous elements of your personal plan for retirement may have shifted. Regardless of whether you check any of those boxes, having an annual conversation with a wealth management expert is a smart decision.
As far as growing your balance is concerned, at the minimum, consider investing the majority of a year-end bonus or annual raise into retirement accounts. While individual retirement scenarios are different, an 80/10/10 allocation is a good rule of thumb for investing – 80 percent of the bonus or salary increase is invested in retirement, 10 percent is earmarked for savings and the remaining 10 percent is enjoyed elsewhere – be it a vacation, a splurge purchase or something else. With any contribution into retirement accounts, it’s important to visit with a financial advisor since they are experts on the rules around maximum contribution, especially since those rules can change every year.
Another important consideration regarding retirement is to increase the monthly contributions to your 401(k) fund, even if it’s only 1 percent. Even that minimal of an increase every year will pay dividends over time.
For those who are older than 50, catch-up contributions are an option to help build more robust 401(k) or Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA).
At any stage in the retirement savings process, diversification can be both a safety net and a fund builder; however, it is certainly more beneficial to invest in a variety of revenue streams early on, so they can grow your investment.
Another benefit of diversification is the fact that different investments react differently to market changes. Investing retirement savings in multiple areas can help protect against the dangers of “putting all of your eggs in one basket,” and an experienced financial advisor can offer insight and explain the different benefits of a 401(k), IRA, annuities, bonds, as well as other investment options. So, if your retirement portfolio to this point has involved only one retirement channel, you might review your options with the beginning of a new year.
Retirement planning can seem additionally challenging for entrepreneurs for two reasons. First, these businessmen and women may think they don’t have enough profit to save for retirement, or they simply may not have a company 401(k) in place.
Neither of those beliefs are a reason to not save because there are options geared specifically for the small business owner and for those who are self-employed. Regardless of whether you’re a one-person operation or you need options for your small number of employees, there are 401(k) and IRA accounts designed for your needs. So, just as you would plan your goals and objectives for the new year, you might also look into those retirement options that cater to entrepreneurs and begin your savings plan.
Regardless of what stage you are in for retirement planning, the decision to invest additional funds into retirement accounts can sometimes be a difficult one. All of us enjoy having additional cash on-hand to spend on “wants” or “needs,” but it’s important to keep in mind that building long-term savings that can support the lifestyle we want in our senior years, in addition to paying health care costs and hopefully having a gift leftover for our children or grandchildren – takes time to build.
Reviewing and possibly adjusting your retirement plan doesn’t mean you will invest every additional dollar you have into retirement. It is simply a consistent practice to make sure your plan continues to align with your goals and anticipated needs.
Many financial advisors recommend that consumers plan to live off of annual retirement savings that equal at least 70 percent of their annual pre-retirement salary. For example, if your salary is $100,000 annually, a minimum retirement savings goal would be to live off of $70,000 a year after you retire. Factors that may impact that minimum savings goal include the age at which you plan to retire, the lifestyle you plan to lead after retiring and any additional expenses you may have such as a mortgage payment or expensive medication.
Since so many factors affect and determine the success of financial preparedness in our post-career years, an annual review and possible refresh of your retirement portfolio is a practice that can pay dividends in the short- and long-term.
Skip Colvin is the Community Bank President of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.