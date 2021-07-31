I’m a retired physician, and I still care about each person. I spent my career trying to save lives and reduce and avoid suffering. That’s what I hope to do with this letter to anyone who is hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine. If you know someone who is hesitant, please share this with them.
I understand that you may have good reasons for not getting a vaccine. Let’s talk about some.
You may be suspicious that the vaccines were developed too rapidly to be safe. It does seem improbable that such a giant leap could be safely made that quickly. But think about the scientific developments that came before these vaccines, like decoding the human genome, CRISPER technology and the ability to test DNA quickly and accurately.
All of these basic developments, which took years, were used by scientists all over the world and allowed them to do in months what previously took years. No shortcuts were taken, and no corners were cut. There’s hardly a physician in the world who has not gotten a vaccine for their own health and protection. Doctors are confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. You can be, too.
You may be concerned that the FDA hasn’t given the vaccines its final approval, suggesting that the vaccines are still experimental. I might be concerned about that if so many people hadn’t already died from COVID. Final approval is a long process with nearly any new medication. I agree that it would be nice if they could speed up the process, but they need to take every precaution before granting it, even during a pandemic. With over a billion doses safely given around the world, the safety of the vaccines is very nearly one hundred percent. The experimental phase was last year, and succeeded beyond initial hopes. These vaccines are safe and effective. They are no longer an experiment. They are proven, safe medical treatment. FDA approval will come in due time.
You may worry about side effects that haven’t yet appeared. That’s understandable. But in the history of vaccines, delayed side effects and complications are extraordinarily rare. So far, serious side effects of the vaccines are much less common than are death and serious complications from getting COVID. I know that your individual risk of having a serious case may be low, so you may feel it’s worth taking that chance. But that risk could still kill you, or someone you love, as many unvaccinated people are sadly discovering, too late. The risks of a serious side effect are so much lower than that as to be nearly zero. You’re so much safer with a vaccine.
You may just figure that you’re healthy and that, even if you caught COVID, it wouldn’t be anything serious. I hope you are hearing about all the people who thought the same thing, and who are now in the hospital, if not already dead. The Delta variant is attacking people much more successfully than did the initial virus strains. Even if you’re healthy, this virus can kill you. The vaccine won’t. I hope you’ll bet on the proven vaccine, rather than chancy luck. Please don’t play Russian roulette with this virus.
You may not know anyone who’s had COVID, or died from it. I do – my brother very nearly died from it. I was terrified that I might lose him. Please don’t wait until that happens to you. I would hate for you to have to worry like I did.
You may have had a case of COVID and believe that is all the immunity you need. It might be, but it’s probable that any such natural immunity may fade, or not be strong enough to prevent you from getting it again and spreading it to others. That’s not a chance worth taking. A vaccine gives more reliable immunity.
You may be concerned that the government is forcing you to do something, or that this is political. I’m really sorry that politics have become tied up in all of this. President Trump got vaccinated, even after being very sick with COVID himself. More and more Republican leaders are now begging people to get a vaccine, not for any control or political reason, but only to protect more Americans and get things back to normal. That’s all anyone really wants.
You may be a member of a minority and not trust the government, for good reason. I understand that, and am very sorry for things that happened to make you feel that lack of trust. But with the vaccines, you don’t have to trust the government. Trust your own doctor, or pharmacist, or faith leader. Trust me. We care about you.
You may feel that all of the incentives, like lotteries, payment for getting a vaccine, and other enticements prove that the vaccine isn’t worth it on its own. Did your parents ever pay you for getting good grades, or give you some reward for doing something that was good for you? Sometimes we humans need a little nudging to do the right thing. Governments, employers and schools that require vaccines or reward you for getting one are simply trying to help protect you. They care about your safety, your education, your work and our economy.
Maybe you just don’t like needles. I don’t either. I can promise you that the vaccine shot is barely noticeable. The people giving them are very good. A little needle stick beats being on a ventilator, or transmitting COVID to a high-risk loved one. This truly is a case in which it’s far better to be safe than sorry.
Too many people today are having to say, “I regret not getting the vaccine when I had the chance,” after losing family members or becoming seriously ill themselves. You don’t have to be one of those. Please don’t be a regretter. That’s too late.
We the people can control this crisis. We literally hold the answer in our hands. It’s up to us; it’s up to you. Please get a vaccine. I care about you.
