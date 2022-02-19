The governor’s race became more interesting last week when a pro-life Democrat entered the race while a Republican said he would challenge Sarah Huckabee Sanders for that party’s nomination.
The Republican is Doc Washburn, a former conservative talk radio host who now hosts a podcast. He’s running to the right of Sanders, who he says is too beholden to the establishment and too unwilling to answer questions. He faces an uphill battle, to be sure.
For this column, let’s focus on the Democrat, attorney and former state Rep. Jay Martin, who entered the race Feb. 8.
Martin shakes up a crowded field that already had four candidates, including the clear frontrunner, Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and former head of the entrepreneur-supporting Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.
Martin served two two-year terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2003-07, the second term as majority leader back when Democrats were the majority. He then ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
In an interview, he described himself as a “bridge builder” and “Mike Beebe Democrat.” He is calling his list of policy proposals his “D.I.A.M.O.N.D.” agenda. The “I” is for investing in health care, mental health and addiction recovery. That issue is personal because his father was placed in a mental institution when Martin was two years old and is still there. Martin is his guardian.
Martin opens his campaign announcement video by saying he is a “born again, Spirit-filled follower of Jesus Christ.” He is an ordained Assembly of God minister who since 1998 has led the Metro Worship Center in Little Rock, a satellite campus of North Little Rock’s First Assembly of God Church.
It’s uncommon these days for an office-seeking white Democrat to pastor a church in a conservative Christian denomination. Also uncommon is this: Fifteen seconds into his video, he says, “I am pro-life, and I value all life from conception to death.”
The Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion is being challenged before a Supreme Court where six justices seem open to reconsidering it. Under Arkansas law, if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, almost all abortions would become illegal here.
Asked in an interview Feb. 12 if he would have signed that bill into law if he had been governor, Martin said he would have.
Martin sounds like a Democrat in that he emphasizes the importance of addressing societal issues leading to abortion. But he breaks with his party on abortion policy and rhetoric.
“I think Democrats for years said that abortion should be rare and safe, but I don’t think abortion is rare,” he said. “I think that’s problematic. There has to be another way, Steve. You have an incredible loss of life over the last several years since Roe vs. Wade, and I have a hard time not looking at that.”
Martin does not talk like a candidate who would aggressively initiate pro-life legislation, which is the case with many Republicans as well. As governor, Sanders would talk about it more than he would. I think he would focus on other issues while signing certain bills that might come across his desk.
“We can certainly descend into chaos by focusing only on what divides us, just like abortion,” Martin said. “Or we can say, well, we will agree to disagree about this issue, but let’s look at other issues where we will work together.”
Democrats are in the same position Republicans were 20 years ago: wondering why more Arkansans don’t vote for them. Many voters agree with Democrats on certain issues. For example, 68 percent voted to raise the minimum wage in 2018.
But the party has moved so far left on cultural issues, including abortion, that many Arkansans can’t vote for it. And in a national Pew Research survey in 2019, 29 percent of Democrats didn’t agree with their own party’s stance on abortion. The party has in the past described itself as a “big tent” party. But increasingly, pro-life Democrats are being pushed out through the back flap.
In his video, Martin said, “I’m running to provide a voice for those Arkansans who stopped voting for Democratic candidates because national Democrats do not reflect Arkansas values.”
Can he win his party’s nomination by appealing to those people, along with those Democrats who don’t agree with him on abortion but see him as their best chance to beat Sanders?
We’ll see. At least the race is more interesting now.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
