In order to pay for at least some of their initiatives, the Democratic leaders in Congress plan to raise taxes. While a variety of tax hikes have been suggested, certain proposals appear likely to be headed for a Congressional vote. One popular proposal is the current Senate plan to raise corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent. It stands a good chance of becoming a law since the Democrats can tell an appealing story: they can argue that rich corporations will pay the tax and it won’t affect the people. These Democrats are wrong. The increase in corporate tax rates will lower worker’s wages.
What determines wages? In any labor market, a prevailing wage emerges where firms hire just about all of the workers that they need and where most people who want to work can find a job. If the wage were much lower than this prevailing wage, there would be a shortage of workers. At the low wage, firms will want to hire many employees but only a few people will want to work. In order to attract more workers, firms will increase their wages.
On the other hand, if wages were much higher than the prevailing wage, firms could get away with paying lower wages. At this high wage, many people would want to work, but firms would want to hire only a portion of them, so there would be a surplus of workers. With a labor surplus, firms can lower wages and still hire as many employees as they’d like.
The capital gains tax hike disrupts an equilibrium in the labor market. It will create a surplus of workers, which – as we’ve seen – leads to lower wages. This surplus of workers occurs, at the going wage, the one before the tax hike, because firms won’t want to hire as many workers now that they have to pay higher corporate taxes. Firms want to hire fewer workers since the increased corporate taxes made their workers less valuable.
Workers will become less valuable because firms hope to make profits from every worker. For each worker, these profits are the after-tax revenue the employee generates minus the cost of hiring the employee. When the corporate tax rate increases, as it would in the Senate proposal, each worker will provide a firm with less after-tax revenue. As a result, firms won’t be willing to pay workers as much and firms won’t be able to profitably hire as many workers. Now that firms want to employ fewer people, some people won’t be able to find jobs. So, there will be a surplus of workers, which will enable companies to offer lower wages.
The political debate about whether to increase corporate taxes will center around all of the benefits that the government can afford with this extra tax revenue. But an informed debate will include the costs that workers bear in the form of lower wages.
Joe McGarrity is a professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas.
