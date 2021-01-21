Came across an interesting article last week from Scientific American. I’m not a regular reader of that publication, but this one caught my eye as much for its hopeful take-away as anything.
And let’s not kid ourselves: Between pandemics and people in fur hats standing in Capitols, “Hopeful” is hard to come by these days.
The article was by Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and president of the World Mental Health Coalition, which is to say the sort of person who gets published in Scientific American. Lee, to keep my cards above the table, has written about trauma and what she detected as a lack of mental fitness in President Trump’s behavior.
And calm down a minute. That she declared this, that she felt strongly enough to publish on this is one thing, but her over-arching concern is not the take-away from the article I read. For that matter, whatever the point of the article, what I got was a, well, hopeful insight into the future.
I know this guy. He’s an editor of a weekly (but never weakly; he loves that joke) newspaper now, but he used to be a big-shot in the software biz, VP Sales. Made good money. He reported to someone who would scream at him from time-to-time in order to make sure things would happen.
This editor guy, what can I say, didn’t respond well to the screaming, and in time just shut down, spending most of the day goofing off on message boards. The screaming continued, as did the revenue, and life entered this closed loop of good money and screaming.
One day the guy’s heart quit. Lots of mayhem, more than a few doctors, and he got back on his feet and in a couple months was back in the office. Not long after the return a screaming event began (these always took place over the phone) and he interjected, stopping the tirade.
“I can’t take that any more,” he said, surgical scar still healing, “we can’t have this yelling any more.”
The request was politely considered, and within a month or so he was let go. It was the opening hours of the Great Recession of 2008 and the big money days were over. He felt sorry for himself for awhile, but in time got over it, the scar healed and life went on with new employment and then onto a weekly paper. You’re happy for him.
Lee, and the article is an interview, talks about at one point how people change over time when the source of their trauma is removed, when, and this is how I read it, the yelling stops. I’ve seen it, I expect you’ve seen it as well, when someone gets out away from the yelling they get healthier. It could be a work thing, it could be a personal relationship, but regardless: When all the chaos ends everybody gets to feeling better.
Addicts talk about this on the road to recovery, how during their addiction life they were so used to chaos, that chaos was so intrinsic to the experience, that it seems at first weirdly quiet when all that comes to an end. At first, some tell me, they even try to bring chaos into their own life because that was the norm to which they were accustomed. But they get healthy and learn to appreciate the calm.
It takes time, at first there’s some confusion as what was once normal being taken away, but people calm down.
I’m going to say – and this doesn’t feel like going out on a limb – the guy was a screamer. And I’m going to say that a calmer and more measured American experience is coming our way.
Maybe not, sure. I’ve been wrong before and am, after all, just some weekly newspaper guy, but I have some experience and have heard some stories and trauma and its outcome and from that have hope for the future.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat
