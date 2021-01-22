Hello everyone!
During the month of January many people tend to reflect on the changes they want to make in their life for the new year. The word change simply means, “to make someone or something different.” Change can also be defined as to alter, modify, or replace. Today, I want to share three tips that can help you change things for the better in 2021.
The first tip is to believe change is possible. Unfortunately, there are many people that have convinced themselves that change is no longer a viable option in their lives. Some of those people have come to this conclusion because of the longevity of their current struggles. While others feel this way because of past disappointments. But Philippians 4:13 reminds us, “I can do all things through Him who gives us strength.” When in doubt, remember, Jesus is always there to empower you to accomplish His will. You do not have to do life alone. Jesus stands willing and able to give you the wisdom, tenacity, and grace you need to bring about the change you desire.
The second tip is to always avoid the unnecessary. If you want to change things for the better in your life, you must learn to avoid all unnecessary impediments. In reality, there are so many avoidable and unnecessary hindrances and barriers to success that we simply bring onto ourselves. Jesus Himself prayed in Matthew 6:13, “And lead us not into temptation …” I personally believe that if we are prayerful, God will help us to recognize and avoid a lot of unnecessary obstacles, stress, and temptation.
The third and final tip is to take life one day at a time. I like the way Jesus puts it in Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Jesus did not say do not PLAN for tomorrow. He said, do not WORRY about tomorrow. We all need a goal, actions items, and a schedule. But what we do not need is a heart filled with anxiety and stress. So, focus on what you can accomplish today and let tomorrow take care of itself.
Most certainly, during the month of January many people tend to reflect on the changes they want to make in their life for the new year. I encourage you to believe change is possible, always avoid the unnecessary, and to take life one day at a time. During this season of change, I leave you with the words found in Isaiah 43:19, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.