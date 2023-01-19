You know, sometimes fate has a way of taking over in your life when you don’t know enough to do things on your own. Here in my later years, I want to tell you about something that is helping me even as I write this column.

There are three books in the Bible that are called “Wisdom Literature.” These books are Proverbs, Job and Ecclesiastes. All are good, but my favorite is the book of Proverbs, written by King Solomon, son of King David and reported to be the wisest man who ever lived. We are studying the book of Proverbs in our Sunday School class.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

