Hello brothers and sisters, my name is Jango. I made up my mind to spend eternity in hell, which was a wrong decision on my part. Hell or Hades are the same place, a very hot and uncomfortable place. A place of suffering. A place of burning frowning and no smiling. A place where you will remember all the chances and opportunities that you had to give your life to Jesus. A place of bitterness. A place where you can’t go to sleep because of the fire burning you day and night.
A place where there is no water or anything to drink. A place where there is no light because there is always darkness. A place where you will ask God to forgive you but it will be too late for forgiveness. A place where you wish you would have listened to the person that God sent your way to tell you about Jesus. A place of tormenting day and night. A place where you don’t have to worry about smelling good because the smell of smoke will be all you can smell. A place you will cry out for mercy, but mercy will never come.
A place of gnashing of teeth. A place of pain and suffering. A place where your spirit (the real you) wishes it would die but will never die. A place where you will not meet the king of kings and lord of lords (Jesus Christ). A place where you will look for your saved loved ones but they will be nowhere to be found. A place where you are going to think about all the sins you have committed and wish you had asked God for forgiveness.
A place where people will curse and ball their fists up at God. A place where everyone you will run into will never have a smile on their face. A place where saved people don’t have to worry about going. A place where there is no food. A place where you won’t sit back and chill all the day long. A place where no one will say “make Jesus your lord and savior.” A place of no return when you get there. Yes, God made hell but not for you and me.
He made hell for the devil and his angels who rebelled against him in heaven. Look, I’m not trying to scare or condemn anyone, but I just want to warn you about that place called hell. First, you don’t want to go there when you leave this earth.
Heaven is the place to be after this life, just repent of your sins. Turn from them (sins) and invite Jesus into your heart. Ask him to forgive you, and he will right then. Ask him to save you, He will right then, and make him the lord of your life. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.
So it is, it is so.
