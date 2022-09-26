In 2000, writer/producer Allison Gibson had an idea for a television sitcom which was set in Houston, Texas. The lead character, Sally, was a wisecracking single mother of three children, each of whom had various emotional issues. Sally’s husband had left her for another woman who, because of their connection to the same man, considered Sally to be her best friend, but Sally considered the other woman to be her nemesis. This odd combination of characters and situations produced hilarious comedic mayhem.

The lead character was named Sally because Allison wrote the part with a specific actress in mind. This Sally had won a host of awards for her acting including two Academy Awards. Her career in television began in 1965 with a comedy called Gidget followed by The Flying Nun two years later. She had been in a slew of blockbuster films including Smokey and the Bandit, Steel Magnolias, and Forrest Gump. This Sally, Sally Field, was not interested in the sitcom and turned it down. Allison needed a new Sally.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

