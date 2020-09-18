Hello everyone!
I want to encourage each of you to pause, evaluate, and make any necessary adjustments to your financial plan for 2020. Pandemic or no pandemic, I believe it is imperative for you and I to continue to be good stewards of the financial resources God has blessed us with. So today, I want to share three financial tips that will help us strengthen our personal financial portfolio.
The first tip is each of us need to BUDGET. A budget helps us to determine who we owe, how much we owe, and when each payment is due. It also helps to determine how much disposable income we have each month. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 27:23, “Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds.” That is to say, we need to keep a close watch over our finances and how we spend each and every dime. A solid financial plan always begins with a good budget.
The second tip is each of us need to SAVE. I personally believe our savings should be divided into at least two categories. The first category is an emergency fund dedicated to unexpected expenses. This fund will address unexpected repairs, layoffs, and emergency purchases. The second category should be dedicated to planning for your future. This second fund will focus on long range goals such as retirement and college funds. I like they way Proverbs 21:20 puts it, “In a house of the wise are stores of choice food and oil, but a foolish man devours all he has.” A solid financial plan is always strengthened by a commitment to saving a portion of your income.
The third and final tip is each of us needs to GIVE. Charitable giving is an important part of the Christian experience. In fact, Jesus makes it plain in Matthew 6:21, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” In other words, the way a person chooses to spend their disposable income tells a lot about their priorities in life. I urge you to share a minimum of ten percent of your gross income with your local church. It helps the church fulfill it’s Christ centered mission. I am also hopeful that you will use a portion of your disposable income to help other worthwhile projects and those in need. Giving is an important part of a solid financial plan.
Again, let me implore you to pause, evaluate, and make any necessary adjustments to your financial plan for 2020. Three key components of any solid financial plan are budgeting, savings, and giving. 2020 is not over! You still have time to strengthen your personal financial portfolio. I leave you today with the wise words found in Proverbs 21:5, “The plans of the diligent lead to profit …”
Blessings!!!
