I have a story to tell you today that will make your heart proud, just because you live in the greatest country in the history of the world. The story begins when a young man by the name of Andrew Watson, who lives here in Arkansas and I know personally, worked with children as part of a juvenile probation program.
As he did his job, he began to see the answer to the problem of children who needed a loving home where they could grow up. As a result, he and his wife Marla worked as house parents in the type of home he envisioned in Gadsden, Alabama. Here they learned the ins and outs of what it takes to run and maintain a home like this.
After a period of time, the Watsons came back home to Conway and began to make plans to develop a facility that would meet the needs of children who needed a good, stable, Christian home where they could grow into successful, productive citizens. Well, Andrew set about the task of raising the funds to get started. I remember him coming to the Lions Club, where I was a member, to talk about his vision. He did not stop until they had the land and money to build the first home. It officially opened on August 1, 2007, and they named it Soaring Wings Ranch.
A few years later, I saw what they were doing. Their mission literally commanded my respect, so much so that I made the decision to support them financially with a monthly draft from my bank account.
Well, that is a little of the background and I hope I have done it justice. Today they have a beautiful scenic area with 195 acres and a campus where children can experience horseback riding, fishing, paddle boating on the lake, hiking, bike riding and other activities. They have four homes that are inviting and spacious, helping children feel comfortable and safe. In the home they can enjoy movie night, video games, meals together and board games.
Soaring Wings provides a Christ-centered home where kids can develop and grow socially, emotionally, intellectually, and spiritually. They do this while their parents are dealing with other struggles and getting the support they need in order to give their children the best life possible when they return home. At this point, Soaring Wings has given almost 400 children the kind of love and care that helps provide a great opportunity for them to become happy, productive and successful citizens and human beings.
Depending on their age, the children also attend public schools and learn how to adapt to society along with other children from stable, successful homes. The goal is to help children SOAR with their development and reunite the family. Soaring Wings does this by providing great care and support for the children living in their homes, and in turn they are able to avoid the need of entering an overburdened foster care system. The ranch is funded through individuals, churches, and corporations. Their services are accessible to all families in need, but in order for families to be fully committed they charge a small fee based on the family’s current financial situation.
As I thought about this ministry and the success they are having to give needy children a real chance at life, I said to myself, “There just has to be a special place in Heaven for people like this.”
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
