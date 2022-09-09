I hope each of you enjoyed your Labor Day holiday weekend. As most of you are aware, Labor Day is a Federal holiday held the first Monday of September each year. Labor Day both recognizes and celebrates the strong work ethic that American workers have demonstrated through the years. This contribution by hard working Americans, of all social economic classes, has been instrumental to the growth and development of our nation. Therefore today, I want to share with you three tips to help you develop a strong work ethic.
The first tip is to know why you are working. The truth of the matter is this, unclear expectations of any kind can quickly lead to frustration, disappointment and hurt feelings. In the work sector, they often manifest themselves in the form of a disgruntled employee. To prevent this from happening, you must open the lines of communication between employee and employer. In my opinion, every worker can expect a pre-determined fair wage. The Bible says it in this manner in 2 Thessalonians 3:10, “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule. If a man will not work, he shall not eat.” You can expect your employer to pay you a wage to help take care of your expenses.
The second tip is to know how to expand your tolerance for diverse people. If you want to excel in the workplace, you must learn to get along with people who do not look like you, think like you nor share the same personal preferences that you have. The Apostle Paul says it best in 2 Timothy 2:20, “In a large house there are articles not only of gold and silver, but also of wood and clay; some are for special purposes and some for common use.” In other words, the larger the organization, the more diverse the personalities and backgrounds of the participants. As Christians, we must learn how to expand our tolerance for difficult people.
The third and final tip is to know who you are ultimately working for. Colossians 3:23 explains it in this manner, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not men.” We are working for God, not just for our employer. In addition, when we learn the principle of who we are ultimately working for, we will no longer allow our personal feelings toward our supervisor, co-workers and/or company to negatively impact our work performance. Why? Because we are here to please God and not just man.
Yes, Labor Day both recognizes and celebrates the strong work ethic that hard working American workers have demonstrated through the years. In order to continue to develop a strong work ethic, we need to know why we are working, know how to expand our tolerance for diverse people and know whom we are ultimately working for. I leave you today with wise words spoken by King Solomon in Proverbs 22:29, “Do you see someone skilled in their work? They will serve before kings …”
