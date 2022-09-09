Hello everyone.

I hope each of you enjoyed your Labor Day holiday weekend. As most of you are aware, Labor Day is a Federal holiday held the first Monday of September each year. Labor Day both recognizes and celebrates the strong work ethic that American workers have demonstrated through the years. This contribution by hard working Americans, of all social economic classes, has been instrumental to the growth and development of our nation. Therefore today, I want to share with you three tips to help you develop a strong work ethic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.