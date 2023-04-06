Over the years in writing this column, I have mentioned many times that what we need in America are more good role models; the people who have or had those qualities that we would all do well to emulate. Well today, I have one of those special people and I am very excited to tell you about him.

His name is W. Clement Stone, founder of Combined Insurance Company of America. Stone was born on May 4, 1902, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on September 3, 2002, and he lived during a good part of my lifetime. I certainly knew about him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.