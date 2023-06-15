Have you ever thought about what it means to pay tribute to another person? According to the dictionary it means, “To give acknowledgement to, an expression of gratitude ,or to pay a compliment to another person.”
Just wanted to make sure we are speaking the same language today, because I want to pay tribute to a very special lady by the name of Joyce Nell Garrison. Joyce Nell is now past 90 years of age, but what a special, dedicated life she has lived. First, here’s a little background before I tell you about the day of Feb. 18, 2023, when our County Judge proclaimed “Joyce Nell Garrison Day” in Faulkner County, Arkansas.
Now here is that background: Joyce Nell and my wife Janis are cousins, and they grew up in an area in the northern part of our county called Horseshoe Mountain. Her mother Sadie had some old-time sayings most older people have heard, but these will help you to better understand her background. Here are just a few of them: Sleep tight; Poor as Job’s turkey; Didn’t have a pot to pee in or a window to throw it out; A lick and a promise; Make it easy on yourself; Not room to cuss a cat; Cost you an arm and a leg; Don’t disfurnish yourself; Stick to your ribs; Ill-mannered; What’s fair for the goose is fair for the gander, and there were many others.
Joyce Nell’s life will forever be linked to Central Baptist College here in Conway. It all began when she was secretary to the president of the college. She later moved to the business department to begin a teaching career, and would stay there for 35 years before she retired. She never married and would often refer to herself as an “Old Maid.” When a mutual friend heard this, she said, “She is not an old maid, she is just an unclaimed blessing.” Joyce has taught a Bible class and been an active member of Central Baptist Church for many years.
In recognition of her 35 years of service, and her many contributions, the college had a special Day of Recognition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, when the community came together to pay tribute to her. Our newly elected County Judge Allen Dodson gave her a proclamation to declare this day as “Joyce Nell Garrison Day” in Faulkner County. Several people came to the podium to pay tribute to her, including Pastor Don Chandler of Central Baptist Church, attorney Cody Hiland, who is the newly elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, and Academic Dean Dr. Gary McAlister and President Terry Kimbrow of Central Baptist College. It is also significant to note that in 1992, when she was elected Justice of the Peace, she was the first Republican elected to office in the county.
One of the real highlights was after the ceremony when everyone moved to the hallway next door to unveil the large sign over the business department door that read, Joyce Garrison Department of Business. Now that is certainly worthy of a tribute. Thank you, Joyce Nell, for your years of dedicated service.
