Repent, repent, repent! Hello everyone. God is so good to us. You can believe it or not! God sent Jesus, His loving Son, into this world from Heaven to do something no one has ever done or will ever do and that’s die for the sins of the whole world.
No one can ever do what Jesus did. Only Jesus, the Sinless One, could do that. Jesus, the only one who had no sin in Him. In other words, it was impossible for Him to sin. There is no sin in Him. I don’t know about you all, I thank God for His Son, Jesus who died by crucifixion on a Roman cross and was buried and after three days got up out of the grave with all power in His hands. Yes, brothers and sisters, He’s alive and well, sitting at the right hand of our Heavenly Father in Heaven.
There are some people who hear about Jesus’ death and resurrection only on Easter. I believe people should talk about what Jesus did for us every time they get a chance to do so. Amen? Matthew 3:1-3 reads: “In those days John the Baptist came, preaching in the Desert of Judea and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of Heaven is near.” This is he who was spoken of through the prophet Isaiah: “A voice of one calling in the desert, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him.’” Brothers and sisters, there is a voice calling out in Conway, Arkansas letting people know that Jesus is on His way back. So, get your life in order.
I know there are going to be people who are going to read this and say ‘I don’t believe Jesus is coming back’. And they are not going to repent of their sins, then when He comes back they will still be living in sin. They are going to see people disappearing all around them then they are going to say: ‘no one ever told me about Jesus coming back one day.’
There is going to be people that’s going to read this article and God is going to speak to their heart and they are going to repent of their sins and give their life to Jesus. Which is the right thing to do because only Jesus can save us. Yes, my brothers and sisters, that’s going to be a happy day for some of us that repented and trusted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. On the other hand, it’s going to be a sad day for some, those living in sin and they never repented of their sin and they continue to live apart from God doing their own thing.
In closing, if you think we are living in a messed up world now, just take a chance of being left behind when Jesus comes back and takes His people and the Holy Spirit back home with Him. If I were you, I would be one of them that’s going back with Jesus because when He comes back and gathers His children together and you are not in that number, you will be left behind. So make reservations to go back with Jesus TODAY!
There is no sin or any person or nothing more important than going back with Jesus. Brothers and sisters, God loves you and Jesus died for you so don’t miss the opportunity of going back with Jesus when He comes. Brothers and sisters, don’t take lightly the coming of Jesus. That’s an event every last one of us are going to be a part of. Either you are going back with Him or you will left behind. Like it or not!
So, I beg you to repent of your sins and be baptized in Jesus’ name. Remember, we don’t know the day or the hour of His return. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
