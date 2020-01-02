A walk with a friend turned into an inspirational adventure

I remember each painful, barefoot step I took down that forged trail leading up to the near-breach in the Lollie Levee.
It wasn’t raining, but it was hot. However, we had to go see the good news for what it was in person. Conway spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III picked me up in a city-owned silver Toyota Camry shortly after 11:30 a.m. June 10. We wanted to visit the Lollie Levee after learning flood waters had begun receeding and the threat of a levee breach was over.
We stopped at a gas station along Prince Street to get water before heading out to the levee. We knew we would need the supplies, because the masses that had been keeping a watchful eye on the Little Levee That Could had dispersed. Bobby also grabbed some sunflower seeds to snack on.
As we pulled up to the muddy path our local fire fighters and emergency crews along with the Army National Guard created in the weeks leading up to this moment, Bobby and I looked at each other for a brief moment before we silently, mutually agreed we would be walking that muddy tail. There were zero chances we would make it even 30 feet before getting stuck in that Camry. So, we rolled up our sleeves, grabbed our water and camera bags and headed toward the levee.
As soon as we crossed Sand Gap Road, we realized that unless we wanted to ruin our shoes, we were going to have to walk the path barefooted.
I have hated the feeling of being barefoot since my childhood, but this was an opportunity I couldn’t toss to the side. Hesitantly, I placed my booties in the seemingly dry grass next to Bobby’s black Converse, rolled up my pant legs and stuck my toes in the hot, muddy flood waters.
I nearly sunk a few times, but what we didn’t realize at the time was that this muddy, sink-hole of a path was the least of our worries. I did not know I’d need to brace myself for all the sharp, needle-prick-like pains I’d soon be feeling. I’ve never wandered about the Lollie Levee without shoes on (or at all for that matter) and was unaware there were hundreds of stickers in the beautiful green grass surrounding the levee. But, now I know.
With each step, I hopped upward. I didn’t like it. However, I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get so close to this historically strong levee.
As Bobby described it, she was “a miracle” that kept the community safe during a devastating time. As the historic 2019 Arkansas River Flood made its grand appearance, we soon realized it didn’t quite know how to say goodbye. Instead, it stuck around for weeks and weeks.
County residents rightfully were concerned the levee wouldn’t hold any longer. Though she lost a significant chunk of her being, that little levee didn’t budge and ultimately kept back the flood waters through the major flooding event.
Walking through the stickers and sinking in the mud while working to not loose my water bottle or drop my camera was a task that was well worth the battle.
Only about 3-4 feet was left of this portion of the levee. The waters backed off just in time.
“We didn’t know she’d hold the way she did, but she did. It’s a thankless job,” Bobby said before he ultimately awarded the Little Levee That Could a key to the city.
It was a well-deserved honor. And, I’m so honored I was allowed to witness this historic moment in person.
Faulkner County residents proved through this frightening flood that they know how to pull together in a time of need. The levee was an inspiration to us all.
As we welcome the new year and the new decade, we should take note of our strengths and remember to help others whenever possible. Through this flooding event, residents were willing to get out, work hard and trudge the muddy waters to help their neighbors – even strangers.
Don’t give up on your journey just because the path gets a little muddy. As I learned looking out toward the farmland surrounding the Lollie Levee, it’s truly beautiful when you finally reach your destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.