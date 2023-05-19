Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. In Arkansas, about 30 people are hospitalized from this disease each day.

In recognition that May is Stroke Awareness Month, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) urges those who care for others to learn the stroke warning signs, since bystanders often need to act fast in an emergency.

