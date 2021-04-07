As we celebrate World Health Day on April 7, the idea of having a day dedicated to focusing on our health as a whole seems more important than ever as we’re coming out of a global health crisis with COVID-19. This year, the World Health Organization announced the theme of World Health Day is “Building a fairer, healthier world,” in which they deem that access is key in helping us lead a healthy life. We know that engaging in healthy eating habits and exercising regularly help maintain a healthy lifestyle, but what we don’t always factor in is how access to quality health care plays a big role in preventable illnesses and detecting illnesses in their early stages when they are more treatable.
In the United States, and even in Arkansas, you may think that access to health care isn’t a big issue, but populations in rural areas may lack access to the same care as those in more urban areas. That’s part of the reason that Arkansas Urology has a goal. It’s a simple goal. Quality urological care for all Arkansans within 45 minutes of where they live. That means those in Little Rock and those in Vilonia have access to the same doctors and the same care. Did you know that prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men, but if caught early can be effectively treated and even cured? Men across Arkansas could live longer, healthier lives with access to early detection tests. When illnesses are caught early, you can also decrease the cost of treating the illness along with decreasing hospitalization and preventable complications.
This past year, Arkansas Urology launched the Arkansas Urology Foundation to help fund free men’s health screenings. These free screenings not only test for issues like prostate cancer, but they also help detect cardiovascular issues and even diabetes. This can help doctors catch issues that might normally go unnoticed.
Arkansas Urology is committed to providing Arkansans access to world-class care, no matter where they live. With 14 locations and 35 providers, Arkansas Urology is working to make sure the health care divide is shrinking across the state and that all Arkansans have access to urological care within 45 minutes of their home.
For more information about Arkansas Urology and what the Arkansas Urology Foundation is doing to provide Arkansans with free 10-point health screenings, visit ArkansasUrology.com.
Dr. Kevin Claybrook joined Arkansas Urology in 2005. He earned his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine after receiving a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Indiana University. Dr. Claybrook has been certified for robotic laparoscopic surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association and is also a member of the American Association of Clinical Urologists. He is certified by the American Board of Urology, and a member of the Arkansas Medical Society.
