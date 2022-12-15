The word kindness, in my opinion, is best described as “being considerate or helpful to others.” A kind person is someone who shows generosity, benevolence and a good heart. It was once said that the best way to change the world is by “one random act of kindness at a time.” So today, I want to give you three practical ways to express acts of kindness during the Christmas holiday season.
The first act of kindness is spending time with people who are lonely. Jesus himself says in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” In other words, when we place ourselves in someone else’s shoes, we are more likely to express acts of kindness. For that reason, I want to encourage you to invite someone who may be alone this Christmas holiday to a social event you are attending. If you do not feel comfortable inviting them into your personal space, you can always agree to meet in a public space for lunch, dinner or a cup of coffee. You could also invite them to a Christmas-themed worship service. Spending time with people who are alone during Christmas is a wonderful act of kindness.
The second act of kindness is doing some unexpected act of service. When asked about the significance of serving, Jesus had this response in Matthew 23:11, “The greatest among you will be your servant.” Jesus made it clear that acts of kindness expressed through serving your fellow man are critically important to our Christian faith. Maybe you can offer to babysit one night free for a couple who is currently struggling to find some alone time. You may also consider things as simple as letting someone in front of you in the check out line or allowing someone else to have the closest parking spot. Acts of service during the Christmas holiday season do not have to be grand gestures; they just need to be kind and from the heart.
The third and final act of kindness that I want to share today is the ability to move in silence. I love what Jesus says in Matthew 6:3-4, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that our giving may be in secret. Then your father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” It is so wonderful to know that God is keeping a record of our acts of kindness. We do not have to brag, boast or bring attention to the things we do for others. As a result, I want to challenge you to see how many acts of kindness you can comfortably do for others between now and Christmas without getting caught. Do things anonymously to make others smile. This is what moving in silence is all about.
Yes, kind people are those who choose to be considerate or helpful to others. During the Christmas holiday season, we can express acts of kindness by spending time with people who are lonely. Additionally, we can express acts of kindness by participating in some form of unexpected service to others. Finally, we can express acts of kindness by moving in silence. I leave you today with the famous words of the Apostle Paul Found in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
