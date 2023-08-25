On every college campus, at the beginning of every semester, you can almost feel the optimism in the air. Indeed, one of the wonderful characteristics of life as a college student is that all students get a fresh start every semester. Students who did poorly last semester can put that experience behind them. Then, they can make adjustments that enable them to perform better in the current semester.

What adjustments can they make? I recommend four. First, students should establish a routine and stick to it. Students who struggle in college often have trouble managing their time. They procrastinate and after time passes, they end up with too much work left to do in too little time. Students can overcome the tendency to procrastinate by treating their college experience as a work experience. Students should establish a work day, perhaps working 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day (or every weekday). If students give themselves an hour for lunch, they will have a nine-hour work day. This will give them enough time to get all of their work done.

Joe McGarrity is a professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

