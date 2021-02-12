Hello everyone!
It is Valentine’s weekend. A weekend filled with romance and erotic love. I hope you have made the proper arrangements to make your significant other feel special. Today, I want to share with you three steps of human weakness that can ultimately lead to affairs.
The first step that can lead to an affair is an unprotected mind. An unprotected mind is when your private thoughts have become ungodly and reckless. Your mind begins to fantasize about someone other than your significant other. You begin to wonder if they find you attractive. You begin to wonder what it would be like to be in a relationship with them. In some instances, you even begin to fantasize about your physical chemistry. And yet, the Bible clearly states in 2 Corinthians 10:5, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” Scripture makes it clear that ungodly, reckless thoughts have no place in a healthy marriage. Affair proofing your marriage begins with keeping your thought life under control.
The second step that can lead to an affair is an unprotected mouth. An unprotected mouth activates when your ungodly, reckless thoughts turn into flirtatious words. Simply put, you begin to verbally express your interest and attraction to someone other than your significant other. For example, you are constantly complimenting them on the way they look and/or the way they smell. You pay attention to every small detail of their appearance, never missing an opportunity to bring attention to a new outfit or hairstyle. Still, I like David’s prayer in Psalms 141:3 that says, “Set a guard over my mouth, LORD; keep watch over the door of my lips.” David basically prays, Lord help me to be appropriate in all my conversations. And Like David, I think we need to be careful and prayerful to never engage in any conversation that would dishonor our spouse, our marriage, or our God. Affair proofing your marriage means keeping your conversations under control.
The final step that can lead to an affair is an unprotected body. And unprotected body manifests itself when reckless thoughts and flirtatious words produce ungodly actions. A lingering hand, an inappropriate hug, or a forbidden touch can lead us down an extremely dangerous road of self-destruction. The Bible says it very plainly in Proverbs 6:32, “But a man who commits adultery has no sense, whoever does so destroys himself.” Therefore, let us always keep an appropriate distance from those of the opposite sex that we may find attractive. Affair proofing your marriage means keeping your body under control.
Yes, it is Valentine’s weekend. It is a time of romance and erotic love. Today, let us recommit ourselves to affair proofing our marriage through protecting our thoughts, mouths, and physical bodies. I leave you today with Hebrew 13:4, “Marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral.” Blessings!
