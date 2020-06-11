If you want to get a hotly contested debate going, bring up affirmative action – a program that gives preferences to certain groups. For instance, it might allow minorities to get jobs or admission into schools that would be denied to them without the preferential treatment.
Advocates of affirmative action point to many benefits the program allows. For instance, it puts disadvantaged groups in a position to prove they can perform well if given a chance. It also recognizes that some groups had disadvantages that kept them from performing up to their potential, and it attempts to keep this background from penalizing people in these groups.
Critics of affirmative action mention the costs of the program. The program gives disadvantaged groups an incentive to reduce their effort since they have to achieve a lower threshold to obtain positions. This makes people wonder whether hard working people in the disadvantaged group got there from their own hard work or because of special treatment. Affirmative action also puts less qualified people in positions that may reduce the quality of the output produced. For instance, if an affirmative action program allows teachers to be hired who do not know their subject matter, the students will suffer.
The recent death of the African American George Floyd at the hands and knee of a white police officer may cause cities to revisit whether police departments should allow affirmative action to play a larger role in their hiring decisions. Skeptics may point to a 2019 study by David Johnson and his coauthors in the Proceeding of the National Academy of the Sciences which found that white cops were not more likely to kill black civilians than black cops were.
Even if the study’s findings hold up, the evidence does not provide enough reason to dismiss the positive role affirmative action may play in police hiring. George Floyd’s death sparked nation-wide protests. Black Americans have the perception that white officers are more likely to brutally mistreat them than black officers are, and a scientific study will not change this perception. The video evidence of a white officer causing the death of a black man will be ingrained in the nation’s consciousness for a long time. Also, mistreatment of blacks by white officers is more likely to go viral than the mistreatment of blacks by a black officer, so the perception is unlikely to change and will probably be reinforced in the future.
Given the black community’s mistrust of white officers, black police officers may be more productive than white police officers in black communities. For instance, blacks in a neighborhood may trust black officers more than they trust white officers, allowing the black officers to gain important information that can allow the police to be more effective.
Besides putting more productive people in certain police jobs, affirmative action won’t cause departments to hire police who do not have the proper training. Since police departments train their employees, previous educational background is not as important in hiring police as it is for hiring teachers. A high school teacher has to know a subject to be able to teach it. While teachers learn their skills in college, the police learn their skills in police academies and do not need to possess all of their skills beforehand.
Given the potential benefits more black officers can offer, I propose that cities with communities that are predominantly black staff at least some of these communities with police forces that are predominantly black. My proposal should be thought of as an experiment. Policy makers and academics can look at the data to see the policing outcomes differ in black communities that are mostly patrolled by black officers.
