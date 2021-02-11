We were brought up to believe that Homo sapiens is the apex of earthly creation, whether by God or evolution. After all, we have an opposable thumb and sophisticated machinery. We have progress, which E.E. cummings dubbed a comfortable disease. We’re at the top of the earthly heap. And at the top of the human heap are white people, particularly white men – sturdy northwestern Europeans and their descendants – who colonized and subjugated native peoples, exploited their talents, then romanticized them and erected museums in their honor. After all, these primitives could do what most white folks could not – leave things more or less alone.
Even as a child, I questioned our national mythology. When we were told that Columbus had discovered America, I pointed out that there were already people here. Never got a good answer to that, other than the generally accepted assumption that something – the “discovery” of a continent, for instance – could be officially acknowledged only when fair-skinned males were involved. Darker, less technologically advanced people could always be killed, enslaved or forcibly assimilated.
I wasn’t alone in my loyal opposition. In the “quiet, conformist” 1950s, dissident voices emerged. Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America, the satirist’s masterpiece, features Columbus telling an Indian that the Spaniard and his men have just discovered the New World, to which the native replies, “What you mean, ‘discover us’?… We discover you on beach here. Is all in how you look at it.” The album was released in 1961, but believe me, that was still the ‘50s. Many historians consider that the ’60s of hippies, drugs, Vietnam and political chaos began with the Kennedy assassination and ended with Watergate. In Vietnam, we thought we could just stride in and straighten things out. Sure, the French had failed, but they gave up in World War II, and we won!
Yes, it’s all a matter of perspective, and our American perspective has been an imperialist one, however much we resist that label. We sent in the Marines to take control of Hawaii and make it safe for American business. We overthrew democratically elected governments that didn’t suit us: Guatemala, Iran, Chile. (That last coup happened, interestingly enough, on Sept. 11, 1973. Among its architects was Henry Kissinger, who only three months later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize – a development that, as another great satirist, Tom Lehrer remarked, left little to satirize.)
The dark side of our foreign policy wasn’t a secret, but a lot of people averted their eyes. Among those who didn’t was General Smedley Butler, a warrior who was the most decorated Marine in U.S. history when he died in 1940. In 1933, after his retirement, he said in a speech that he had been a “racketeer for capitalism” and that “the flag follows the dollar and the soldiers follow the flag. … I wouldn’t go to war again as I have done to protect some lousy investment of the bankers.”
Likewise, racism was an open secret. Houston was a very segregated Southern city when I grew up there in the 1950s and early 1960s. My maternal grandfather recalled being deputized to maintain order during the deadly 1917 Camp Logan uprising, when Black soldiers quartered in the Bayou City revolted against racist treatment. That happened almost three decades before I was born, but I vividly recall other episodes, such as the 1970 gunfight between police and members of the local Black Panther chapter that killed the group’s leader. That happened in the Third Ward, which a few years later became home to George Floyd.
Of course, we can’t single out the South for racism or right-wing looniness; as Malcolm X remarked, there’s down South and there’s up South. A plot to kidnap and possibly kill a governor was hatched not in Mississippi but in Michigan.
Just as I wasn’t surprised by the recent upsurge of racial trouble, I wasn’t surprised by the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I’m no prophet; like countless others, I had predicted for some time that with our president and his acolytes in full cry, we’d see blood in the streets.
Our country has always had a dark side that’s not so different from that of any powerful nation: racist, xenophobic, anti-science, even anti-knowledge, at least the kind that comes out of a book or a laboratory. But because of our belief in a national myth of unalloyed goodness and promotion of freedom, many deny this harsher reality or profess shock when they discover it. As John Adams said, great power always believes it has a great soul.
I love our country. Far from wanting to destroy it, I want to see it come closer to its ideals. Perhaps we could liken this to the process of recovery from an addiction. The first step is acknowledging that there’s a problem. That recovery will involve re-examining our assumptions. Let’s do that. After all, we’ve got the time.
