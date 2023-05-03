What is a school? Not the building.
That much has been obvious at Wynne, which lost its high school in the tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31.
When Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore awakened that morning, he expected the day’s highlight to be grilling fish at a potluck dinner for staff members to thank them for preparing for that month’s school board meeting. Forecasters had been warning of severe weather for days, but it wasn’t expected to hit the city until 6 p.m.
After the forecast changed to 5 p.m., he eventually decided to dismiss classes at 1:30. It was better to disrupt the lives of 2,480 students and their families for an afternoon than to risk some of them losing their lives in school or on bus routes.
“Man, the Lord’s just telling me we need to send them home,” he recalled telling Eric Foister, the assistant superintendent, at the time. “I know we’re on that edge, and I know the possibilities are slim. I know when we send them home, [they’re] in a lot safer place at this school than some of the homes we would send them to. But for whatever reason, I think it’s the Lord is just saying, ‘Get them out of here.’”
It turned out to be the right decision. That afternoon, “The City with a Smile” was struck by an EF-3 tornado that traveled 73 miles across eastern Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service. It reached estimated peak winds of 150 miles per hour and a maximum width of 1,600 yards – almost a mile. It tore through Wynne, killing four, injuring 26, destroying houses, badly damaging the First United Methodist Church and destroying much of Wynne High School.
Moore said in an interview that, had school been let out at the normal time, buses would have been traveling in the tornado’s path. Students would have been at the high school engaged in after-school activities and sports. He probably would have been in his now-destroyed office with his daughter. Two of his other children likely would have been in a section of the intermediate school where the roof was ripped off and everything inside sucked out.
“Even in our quote-unquote safe places, we would have had loss,” he said.
Once the storm passed, school officials immediately had to figure out what to do next. The junior high was opened as a temporary shelter and source of meals for the community. Staff and students had to be accounted for. Four people died in Wynne that Friday, none of them connected to the school district. By Monday, staff members had spoken to every student except three in the intermediate school. The principal, whose own home was destroyed, stayed at school throughout the weekend and the first part of the week responding to the storm. When the students were finally found, she broke down emotionally, and Moore told her to go rest.
On April 12, students returned to school. Only four classrooms were lost at the intermediate school, so shuffling students there wasn’t too big of a challenge. High school students are finishing their core classes at the nearby East Arkansas Community College Technology Center. They’re split up and only going 2.5 days a week, so they are not required to complete their electives. It’s not ideal, but it’s doable.
What happens next? A new high school will be built on the site of the old one, but that will take three years to build. The district plans to start school in the fall in modular buildings that will be erected in a recently acquired former trailer park. The temporary solution will cost $20 to $25 million to construct. The total cost of everything could be $100 million. The school district has insurance and no doubt will get help from the federal government, but it does not know what its own share will be.
Moore noted that, this year, Wynne High School staff had been engaged in a project discussing what the school is and what its future should look like. One question posed by Principal Dusty Meek was, what would Wynne High be if the building were no longer there?
“It’s just mind-boggling to think that they had just had those discussions, and then the building is technically gone,” Moore said. “And it is amazing. They’ve done exactly what he said. I mean, they’re being Wynne High School in a different building, and they’re making it work.”
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
