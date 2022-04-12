Political opponents usually differ on how they would govern, and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones are no different. But one of the things they have in common is this: They’re both members of the Over 50 with Young Children Club (as I am).
Griffin, 53, has a 4-year-old among his three. The youngest of 50-year-old Jones’ three children is 2.
The attorney general is the state’s lawyer whose office represents Arkansas in legal matters. The office’s other duties include protecting consumers and investigating Medicaid fraud, among others.
Griffin and Jones are seeking the Republican nomination. Democrat Jesse Gibson is also running and will face the winner in November. The current attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, is term-limited and running for lieutenant governor.
Griffin was elected lieutenant governor in 2014 after serving two terms in Congress. He previously served as a U.S. attorney and in the White House for President George W. Bush. He’s also a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves Judge Advocate General Corps (its legal team) and served in Iraq.
If elected, he said he would focus on supporting law enforcement, fighting crime and resisting federal overreach.
For the first two areas, Griffin promised to be active in passing laws and advocating for policy changed. He hasn’t formulated specific proposals yet, but he says law enforcement must be supported and that the state’s legal and parole system must be reformed. Too many criminals imprisoned for violent crimes are being released after only serving a fraction of their sentences.
Griffin said one police chief recently told him the first question arrestees ask as they are being seated in the squad car is, “Am I going federal or state?” They know federal convicts spend more of their time in prison than those in the state system.
Griffin would lobby legislators and publicly push for changes.
“The attorney general has a role in advocating for policies that he or she thinks will make us safer and stronger, and I’m going to do that,” he said.
Jones does not plan to have a legislative agenda. His argument is, “The attorney general does not pass legislation. The attorney general does not interpret laws like the judicial system does. What the attorney general does is defend the laws.”
Jones instead said he would focus on increasing resources in the attorney general’s drug and human trafficking divisions and in the cyber crimes division. He also would create five 15-county districts within the office served by an attorney, staff person and investigator. He said different parts of the state need specific staff members to work with local officials and law enforcement.
Jones would make the changes after interviewing all the attorney general’s staff members and going line-by-line through its budget.
That’s what he did while serving as secretary of labor under Gov. Asa Hutchinson, where he managed 95 employees and a $7 million budget. He later was director of Hutchinson’s Fair Housing Commission, which investigates discrimination allegations. He said that office had a backlog of 70 cases when he became director, and in one year it closed more than 200.
In addition to his state government experience, Jones has worked as a Walmart corporate attorney and also ran his own law firm.
Rutledge has participated in numerous lawsuits against the Obama and Biden administrations in concert with Republican attorneys general in other states. Likewise, Democratic attorneys general sue Republican presidents.
Griffin said he would use the attorney general’s office to combat federal government overreach, saying, “If the federal government is never challenged and always gets to decide where the law is when it comes to authority and power, then they’re unchecked.”
He also said, “You can’t challenge just because you don’t like it. You’ve got to challenge something because there’s a legal basis to challenge it.”
Jones said he will file federal lawsuits, but only when necessary.
“If we need to push back on the federal government, we will absolutely push back on the federal government, but I’m not going to go out and waste time and resources that are precious in the state of Arkansas on something that has nothing to do with the state of Arkansas,” he said.
The primary elections are May 24. Early voting begins May 9.
