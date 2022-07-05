Hi Shannan,
What would be the best course of action if you were lied to by your agent about the benefits you have with your Medicare Plan?
Sincerely, Really Mad
Oh snap. I hate hearing this, Really Mad.
I know how complicated it can be when deciding on a Medicare plan and all that goes into it. The first thing I would suggest is to reach out to your agent who enrolled you on your current plan and have them go over benefits again. It is very important to know the plan you’re enrolled in.
If your not able to reach them or you do not know who they are, call the carrier or insurance company you’re enrolled with and discuss the problem with them. If that does not work, you can always reach out to a local independent agent. If you want, you can always give me a call or text or drop by the office. I typically schedule in-office appointments, but I would be happy to help you any way I can. Things of this nature are usually pretty private so it would need to be handled one on one.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
