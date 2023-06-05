Agriculture has long been the backbone of our state’s economy.

Currently, the industry contributes more than $19 billion annually to our economy. The ripple effect of agriculture reaches far beyond the farm. It stimulates rural economies and supports local businesses. The industry supports more than 240,000 jobs statewide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.