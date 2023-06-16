According to Professors Kevin Murphy and Finis Welch, in 1979, college graduates only earned 32 percent more than high school graduates. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2022, college graduates were earning 68 percent more. This increase in income inequality has caused anxiety among the group earning lower salaries. Politicians have noticed this anxiety and offered various solutions. Bernie Sanders wants to tax the richer group and use the proceeds to redistribute income toward the poorer group. Donald Trump wants to protect American manufacturing jobs by placing higher tariffs on products produced abroad.

While politicians focus on how to deal with the increased inequality, economists have turned their attention to explaining why it has occurred. MIT Professor David Autor argues that computer and information processing innovations since 1980 can explain a large part of the diverging economic fortunes of these two groups. These innovations have made college-educated workers more productive. They could use software to produce a lot more output per hour. For instance, an accountant with tax software can complete a lot more work in an hour than one using a 1980s-type calculator. Firms tend to reward more productive workers with higher salaries, so this type of technological advance led to higher salaries for college-educated workers.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.