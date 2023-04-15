‘Air” is a dramedy directed by Ben Affleck (director of Best Picture winning film “Argo”) and written by first time screenwriter Alex Convery. The film stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, a sports marketing executive at Nike who pursues at the time basketball rookie Michael Jordan and creates a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture when they make the now famous Air Jordan shoe.
Most people, even if you’re not a basketball or sports fan, know who Michael Jordan is (I mean, I’m named after the guy) and know the story of how he became known as the best basketball player to ever live. Michael Jordan, however, is barely even in this movie and when he is, director Ben Affleck makes the conscious decision to never show his face because this movie isn’t about him, it’s about his shoe. Most people, again even if you’re not a basketball or sports fan, know what the Air Jordan shoe is. It’s one of, if not the most popular shoe ever made.
Because of this, movies like “Air” most of the time have an uphill battle because everyone already knows the outcome before even watching the movie. The Air Jordan shoe already exists today and is extremely popular as ever so what the movie needs to do is make the journey getting to that end goal as enjoyable as possible, and “Air” does that. It somehow makes the invention of a shoe interesting, engaging and, most importantly, entertaining.
This isn’t a sports movie, it’s a business movie, but nevertheless, I still think sports fans will enjoy nearly every single second of this. It gives them a behind-the-curtain look at a different side of the sports marketing business most people don’t get to see very often. What could’ve easily have been a boring, two-hour long shoe commercial for a shoe that is already extremely popular becomes a thrilling, inspirational and crowd-pleasing story about never giving up on the goals you want to achieve, a message that can apply to business, sports and just everyday life. Even though basketball fans are probably the target demographic for this movie, audiences don’t really have to know anything about the sport, Michael Jordan or shoes in order to easily get invested in this story. I’m not a sports fan by any means and even I was sucked into this.
What really helps make “Air” such an easy watch is how well it’s written. This is screenwriter Alex Convery’s first ever script put to screen, and it’s one heck of a debut. The dialogue is so quick with the snappy banter and everything feels so natural. It feels very much like a script that Aaron Sorkin (screenwriter for “Moneyball” and “The Social Network”) would’ve written, which is probably one of the highest levels of praise one could give to a screenplay.
Director Ben Affleck also elevates this film a lot with his first time directing a movie since 2016’s “Live By Night.” A majority of this movie is just a bunch of guys in suits talking in offices, meeting rooms or on the phone with each other which could easily be extremely difficult to sit through without falling asleep for most people, but Affleck keeps everything moving at a quick pace to keep the audience engaged throughout it all.
However one thing I didn’t like about Affleck’s direction is how much he hits you over the head repeatedly with ’80s references. He clearly doesn’t want the audience to forget it’s 1984 so he will reference it basically every chance he gets. The film opens with an entire montage of ’80s references from Ghostbusters to Rubik’s cubes and that type of stuff continues throughout the rest of the film. It opens with a title card that says that the year is 1984 followed by that opening montage so the audience is smart enough to get the hint then. We didn’t need to revisit it, Ben.
While Affleck is as great as ever in front of the camera playing then CEO of Nike Phil Knight, he also does a great job putting together this slam-dunk ensemble cast. Matt Damon is fantastic as the marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. He brings so much to this role, making him easily likable and rootable as a scrappy underdog type. Chris Tucker and Chris Messina are probably the two standouts from the comedy department as both bring the majority of laughs throughout the film. They’re both extremely funny and had me rolling with laughter in multiple scenes.
Viola Davis is also as flawless as she ever is as Michael Jordan’s mom. She’s my favorite actress of all time and clearly Michael Jordan’s too because his one request before giving his blessing for this movie to be made was that Davis play his mom. Jordan was very smart in this request because Davis is electrifying in every single scene she’s in. Davis also gets to star alongside her real life husband Julius Tennon who plays her on-screen husband and Michael Jordan’s dad in the film as well. The two aren’t in many scenes together unfortunately, but their natural real-life chemistry and love for each other only adds more to the film when they are.
“Air” could’ve easily have been a boring by-the-number business movie, but so many elements came together to make this something special and a must-watch for basketball fans around the country. If you are interested in basketball, Michael Jordan or business in general, you have to check this movie out. “Air” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.