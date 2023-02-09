Several weeks ago, I shared a column titled “Arkansas: The Natural State” and gave some information about our wonderful state. If you live in another part of the country, I am sure your state is wonderful, too. In all of us together, we form the greatest nation in the history of the world: The United States of America.

After writing this column the thought occurred to me that since most people don’t know much about their own state, must less the other 49, there might be some value, if there was sufficient interest, to cover them all. The plan was to feature one state each quarter, in alphabetical order, until the whole picture was complete. Well, I am honored and pleased to say that we did have sufficient interest, and this will be our plan going forward.

