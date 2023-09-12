If you’re in the market for a sexy Italian sports car, check out the newest version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It’s everything you may want in a compact SUV but keep in mind this segment is highly competitive.
That said, the Stelvio has a unique appearance and stands out with its carbon fiber grille trim and mirror caps.
We spent a week with the new Estrema limited edition AWD with performance dampers and limited slip rear differential. It’s one of six trims – Sprint, Ti, Lusso, Veloce, Estrema and the awesome Quadrifoglio with its 505 horsepower V6 twin turbo. Prices range from the mid-$40s to mid $80s.
All other trims get an athletic 280 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In 200 miles of city and highway driving, we found the Stelvio delivers an engaging ride with driving modes to fit your mood.
The Stelvio makes a strong case for daily driving. Power is delivered in a responsive manner with smooth shifting while emitting a throaty exhaust note.
In highway travel, the five-seater is athletic in passing situations and the cabin is a nice place to spend time.
In our independent testing, the Estrema’s 21-inch all-season paws delivered a gripping ride while cornering with little road noise. The brakes were firm and steering precise. From a dead stop, we recorded a respectable 5.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour. While not the fastest horse in the barn, the Stelvio felt confident in most driving conditions.
While we like the Alfa, there are a lot of rivals that match or exceed its performance including BMW X3, Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLC300 and Lexus RX.
We found the biggest obstacle to competing with luxury rivals is its tiny 8.8-inch infotainment screen, especially at a time when most SUVs and cars, for that matter, have much larger screens and higher tech offerings.
The rest of the interior is pleasing. Comfortable leather seating was appreciated and red stitching is used generously on door panels and across the upper leather dashboard for a luxurious note.
Our tester added a $7,800 option package that included a 14 speaker Harman Kardon sound system, gloss black calipers with white script, eight-way adjustable front seats, sport rear diffuser, sport leather seats, active suspension, limited slip differential and interior amenities.
Standard equipment in the Estrema trim includes full stop adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors to help correct for rear pillar obstruction, automatic headlights and lane departure warning.
Stelvio’s fuel economy is a bright spot. We averaged 26 miles per gallon, two better than EPA stats.
Cargo room is on the dismal side when compared with the competition. With rear seats in their upright position, there is 18.5 cubic feet. It expands to 56 cubes with seats folded. A power liftgate exposes a lowered floor for easy storage of groceries.
If you don’t want to see yourself coming and going, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio might be just the ticket for spirited driving in a small SUV.
What was reviewed: 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4, 280 hp
EPA mileage: 22 city, 28 highway, 24 combined
Assembled: Cassino, Italy. U. S. / Canadian parts – 0 percent; Major source of foreign parts, Italy – 55 percent, France -13 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Germany
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had tested the Stelvio as of this writing.
Warranty: 4 year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper; 4 year/50,000-mile drivetrain; complimentary maintenance for one year or 10,000 miles.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
