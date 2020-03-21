Green is the color of spring when yard flowers bloom;
We gather the Daffodils for use in a room.
In the back yard, Japanese Quince display their hue.
It’s called coral, but their show isn’t long in view.
Our flowering pear tree shows green with white flowers.
Its staged “performance” is short – just days and hours.
Stars of the spring green splash are the oak trees out back.
Their green oak pollen sends cars to the car wash rack.
Green invades long-dormant grass and leads to envy
Of neighbors’ yards. We go to Lowe’s in a frenzy
To buy lawn care products; then contact a Lawn Guy
To spread granules, spray Roundup, and look to the sky
For good timing for rain. May the new grass seeds grow.
We scare birds away; lest they eat all that we sow!
Green – the official color of SCOTT’S and others –
Is endorsed by all who are fairway lawn lovers.
“Big Green” CEOs in their executive suites
Love the color of money – where marketing meets
Chemistry – spread over lawns, parks, and baseball fields.
Execs go for the green and the profit it yields.
Only desert dwellers seem immune to Green Fever.
They “plant” rocks in yards out west. As a believer
In nature’s muted colors – sand, stone, and rust –
A yardkeeper gives earthen colors all their trust.
Some view green in a dark, sinister dimension
As the color of envy – a sin all should shun.
It’s also the color of Leprechauns, the elves
Who live in the forest and keep gold to themselves.
Emeralds, the precious stones that shine bright and green,
Are favored by royals, especially the Queen.
And green is cool with sci-fi teenagers – as slime.
When Ghostbusters blast ghouls to jelly. Not a crime.
Golfers love green and the game of skill played on grass
Like carpet with moguls and sand traps. A few pass
With winners to the 19th hole, where drinks are green.
The thrill of victory includes cash at the scene.
Green, one of the colors of Mardi Gras in spring,
Is applied to all floats and banners. It may bring
Good luck to celebrants; they all want to be seen.
Afterwards, crews clean-up the purple, gold, and green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.