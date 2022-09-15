Hello everyone. I pray and hope everyone is having a good day, not only today, but every day. I do not know about you, but God has blessed me to have a wonderful day. God allows us to see each day. He touches us with his finger of love and wakes us up.

This is the day the Lord has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it (Psalms 118:24). Be thankful to God for allowing you to awaken this morning. He did not have to allow you another opportunity to see this day, but he did. There are many people in various areas of this earth who did not wake up to see today, so rejoice and be glad in this day God made for us. Some people are not aware that God woke them up to give them another opportunity to give their life to Jesus.

