Hello everyone. I pray and hope everyone is having a good day, not only today, but every day. I do not know about you, but God has blessed me to have a wonderful day. God allows us to see each day. He touches us with his finger of love and wakes us up.
This is the day the Lord has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it (Psalms 118:24). Be thankful to God for allowing you to awaken this morning. He did not have to allow you another opportunity to see this day, but he did. There are many people in various areas of this earth who did not wake up to see today, so rejoice and be glad in this day God made for us. Some people are not aware that God woke them up to give them another opportunity to give their life to Jesus.
That is something so many have never done, but you still have a chance to make Jesus your lord and savior. Brothers and sisters, if you want to go to heaven, the first step in getting there is giving your life to Jesus. You must also repent of your sins and be baptized. You may be asking, “Why do I have to give my life to Jesus?” Jesus gave his life for us, that is why we should give our life to him. He died on a Roman cross to save us from our sins. He was buried in a grave and remained there for three days and took the keys to hell from satan. He now sits at the right hand of God on the throne. Jesus did all of that because he loves us.
That is why we should give our lives to him. God made a way for us to get to heaven, and that is through his son Jesus. We should live for Jesus because he is the way the truth and the life. There is no other way to our heavenly father but by Jesus. I do not know where you plan on spending eternity, but I am going to spend it with Jesus.
Brothers and sisters, I pray that those who have not surrendered their lives to Jesus will do so today. Do not do it for me, do it for yourself, because one day soon you will be glad you did. Do not forget, Jesus loves you and there is nothing you can do about it. So be wise surrender your life to Jesus, you will not regret it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.