“Ambulance” is directed by Michael Bay (director of the “Bad Boys” and “Transformers” movies) and written by Chris Fedak (writer for TV shows like Chuck and Prodigal Son). The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“The Matrix: Resurrections,” “Candyman (2022)” and “Aquaman”) as decorated war vet Will Sharp who, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from his adoptive brother Danny (played by Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler” and “Zodiac”). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. When the robbery goes south, the two steal an ambulance with an EMT and injured police officer inside to make their getaway.
Michael Bay has developed a pretty solid reputation as the modern auteur of action movies that a lot of mainstream directors have never been able to achieve. Even if a good chunk of his film aren’t good, especially in recent years, Bay is a director that you know about what you’re going to get going in. Endless action sequences, explosions, gun fights, and you’re most recently going to get a car chase or two.
“Ambulance” has all of this, especially the car chase part as this movie is basically just an endless, two hour long car chase between the stolen ambulance and basically every cop car in Los Angeles County and the surrounding area. It’s a nonstop thrill ride that mostly had me on the edge of my seat from the moment the bank robbery begins to the moment the ambulance finally comes to a halt with very few moments that allowed me to breathe.
There is so much going on. Not only do you have the two main characters trying to maneuver through the chaotic streets of LA to escape from the cops, but you also have the EMT in the back of the ambulance (played by Eiza González, “Baby Driver” and “Hobbs & Shaw”) trying to treat a cop with a gunshot wound with very little surgical experience and no blood while in the vehicle traveling at top speeds during an insane chase with LAPD. There is one scene in particular where the EMT has to cut open the cop to stop the bleeding that really gripped me.
I think Bay does a great job making you care for the three main characters very early on. The film opens with a flashback to Will and Danny’s childhood and then we instantly know the situation the Will is going through present day with wife and child needing medical care without being able to afford it. We also see Cam, the EMT, and how much she cares about her job and just how great of an EMT she is as she saves a little girl who gets injured in a car accident. These moment help make this movie one of the most emotionally driven and character-centric stories Michael Bay has ever done.
The performances from these three are all great as well that only help but drive this home. Gyllenhaal is my personal favorite actor of all time and he gives this eccentric, over-the-top performance for this cocky, jerk character he has to play that only he can pull off. Abdul-Mateen II stands as this great contrast to Gyllenhaal and gives a really emotional performance that is really the heart of the story. He helps make his character extremely likable. González is also a huge standout as the two’s hostage and plays this really well. You can feel the distress she’s in and the complex situation she has found herself apart of.
As with any Michael Bay movie, this isn’t perfect unfortunately and I have a few problems with it. For one, the editing is, let’s just say a bit rough. Even in just simple conversations between characters standing still, there are so many weird cuts that I don’t feel are needed. This happens a lot in the first act of the film and while it does get a bit better as it goes along, it was extremely distracting when it happened. There are also a lot of drone shots that are really cool, but I felt that basically all of them get cut way too soon. Every time I’m like “oh sweet this is going to be a cool and slick shot” and then it cuts to something else right in the middle of it. I’m not sure why Bay decided to do that, maybe they didn’t end up the way he wanted, but I wish we could’ve seen those full shots in action.
The movie is also a bit overdramatic. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of the dramatic elements do work, I mean my dad who watched it with me said that he teared up and almost cried at the ending, but sometimes it can be a bit much for the type of tone the rest of the movie has. Like it almost gets into Lifetime-levels of drama that it felt like Bay was trying a bit too hard with it. The film is also a little bit too long, although Bay does find some interesting and creative ways to keep the car chase going.
In the end, “Ambulance” is fun and sometimes that’s all you can really ask from a director like Bay who finds ways to keep the over two hour long car chase interesting for the entire runtime. Watching it on the big screens with the explosions, car crashes and all only amplifies the experience so make sure to catch it in theaters, where it’s currently playing.
