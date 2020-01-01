Voting is the topic-of-the-moment in the lake district.
Currently Van Buren County has two votes being discussed. The first is a sales tax extension vote. The Quorum Court there passed the ordinance at its last meeting which would put the sales tax – at 1 percent – on the 2020 ballot. The proceeds of the tax would be used to fund the county library – paying off its building – as well as provide money for maintaining the hospital and provide funding for rural fire departments.
That last thing, rural fire departments, is going to come up more. The state legislature passed a law in its last session which requires all rural fire departments to be rated ISO 6 or better by 2024. Doing so is going to take money.
Well, money and volunteers. The average age for Arkansas volunteer firefighters is 64 and any department lists volunteers as its greatest challenge.
The second vote, and this is fairly late-breaking, is a group preparing to put a wet vote on the November ballot.
All this deserves further conversation in future columns, but at the moment the story looming large is coming out of Heber Springs and its ambulance service.
As has been covered in this space before, Heber Springs, the county seat of Cleburne County, has a unique situation relative to ambulance service. The city, that is Heber Springs (usually addressed as “Heber” when talking to folks in the area), assigns an ambulance franchise to a given company. Once awarded that franchise, the company is able to charge for ambulance service in Heber.
Heber is where most of the people live, Heber is where the hospital is located. From this, then, you wind up with Heber’s City Council, when it awards the franchise, creating a county ambulance service since if if a service doesn’t have the Heber franchise it’s not economically viable to operate in the county.
For years a company named Northstar EMS as the ambulance service provider in Heber Springs. At the last renewal, however, the decision was made to go with another provider, Survival Flight, for Heber ambulance service.
Once its franchise was awarded, Survival Flight began operations in November.
The trouble was Northstar had been in the area for years and had made a lot of friends. The trouble from that was that whispers – rumors generated by difficult-to-track-down sources – had it that the new guys, the upstarts at Survival Flight, would not provide as good a service, and that (as is the nature of rumors in our times) people would be left without an ambulance when they needed one.
Facebook, like some drunk uncle spouting conspiracy theories at a holiday dinner table, has been instrumental in starting flames and keeping them fanned. This is made worse by the personal attacks and tribalism typical in these social media “debates.” People are calling their neighbors names, and hard feelings are being created.
A massive hue and cry made worse because, as whichever service got the franchise became the county service, people were reaching out to Quorum Court members about a decision made by the Heber Springs City Council. The Quorum Court had no say in the decision, but that didn’t make constituents from outside the city any less upset.
The reached the point of a group circulating a petition asking for a referendum vote in support of the franchise. Originally rejected, the group took the matter to the courts which supported a referendum vote being held.
Vote, that word, is now due to be held Jan. 14 to support or reject the franchise.
The really really interesting component of all this is the question as to what happens if the franchise is rejected and Survival Flight, the franchise holder, is no longer the ambulance provider for Heber Springs.
Nobody, it turns out, has a solid answer on this. What they do know is that the way the law is written, any ambulance operating in Heber Springs (where the hospital is located) and charging for the service either holds the franchise or is breaking the law.
Kienlen is the editor of the Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times of Heber Springs.
