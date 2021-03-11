Many people forget that the United States has dealt with its fair share of disunion and partisan conflict. The Civil War is the most extreme example of it, where the Union partially dissolved and Americans fought each other across the south. Still, it is hardly the first – or last example of a conflict between Americans. In fact, the original partisan disputes in America reached their apex during the fourth presidential election.
The third presidential election had led to a Federalist President, John Adams, while his Vice President was the Democratic-Republican Thomas Jefferson. The partisan divide between the two men grew over the first four years and permeated through Congress and American society. The election of 1800 was a rematch between the two and was filled with bitter and often slanderous attacks. The feuding that transpired throughout the course of the election was bad enough to cause a rift between Jefferson and Adams even though they were previously good friends.
Even still, they were able to rekindle their friendship some years after the loss as both men moved on, especially as the environment surrounding politics improved. The original toxic partisanship in America resulted from the growing pains of a new country. This culture ebbs and flows as the country face new challenges. Again, the Civil War is the most prominent example, but joint reunions for Civil War veterans on both sides were held at least as early as 1906. In the 1950s, following the craze inspired by McCarthyism, a divide was struck between many Americans on a national level. This too was overcome quickly and Americans once more banded together as more challenges arose.
The American cycle of partisanship and polarization is as old as the country – the Founding Fathers themselves were some of the most ruthless and active partisans in the history of the United States. The important part that many people overlook is that Americans have always been able to unite with each other against a greater threat or for a greater purpose when the time comes, regardless of what divided them beforehand.
In the beginning, it was the specific function and direction of the new government and Presidency. These were solved through partisan conflicts and eventually settled in a more productive manner as the nation dealt with the Louisiana Purchase, XYZ Affair, and the War of 1812. Following that, the issue of slavery, state’s rights, and secession dominated political discourse. In this case, a force was solved by force, yet they remained Americans, especially as the country dove headfirst into the Spanish-American War and World War One. This characteristic of American politics is not new. History tells us that it will eventually subside, and Americans will unite once again as the world changes and we face new challenges.
Michael Deel lives in Fort Smith, AR, and currently attends Johns Hopkins University in the Master of Arts in Government program. He can be reached on Twitter @MDeel2022 or by email at mdeel1@jhu.edu.
