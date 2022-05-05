Did you know that America is crying out? You may say “crying out about what?” When I say, “America is crying out,” I am talking about the American people. While looking at Facebook, I see that there are millions of people in our nation who would like to return to the “good old days” when we did not have to lock our doors at night, take the keys out of the car ignition, or worry when walking streets alone, even at night in our large cities.
Now, you may think this is a pipe dream, but I have a plan, if you will help me. The plan will take some time, but for the sake of our children and grandchildren we must not sit idly by but act now.
Here is a little background for my plan. This past year I wrote a book titled, “Your Future Begins Today,” and asked our County Judge Jim Baker to write the Preface. I knew the book was good, but I did not know how good. When I went to pick up the Preface he said, “I want the first 30 copies.” Well, he bought the first 30 copies and has since bought 75 more to give family and friends. He said, “This book will change the culture.” The reason this book is “one for the hour” is because it was written from a 1950s perspective of when I grew up, the era for which many people long.
This book has been called “America’s Book” and it deserves and needs to be in every American home. It also needs to be taught in every school, both public and private, in the country. It is so easy to teach, and one of the best teachers in our state is currently using it in her classes and reporting great results. In fact, this teacher has written a letter to Mr. Johnny Key, Arkansas’ commissioner of education, with the recommendation that this book be used to teach character education in all our schools. Beginning in pre-school and all elementary grades, in time this book will indeed change our culture.
This book is easy to teach because it has short chapters, and each one contains a plethora of character values. The teacher can read a chapter to her class, then talk about the character values in words and terms his or her students can understand. After this comes a general discussion involving the students. After several times through each chapter, because repetition is how we learn best, these character values will begin to be a part of the child’s life. With the passing of time, and the national focus being in leaving a legacy for our children, we will indeed change the culture.
If you have ever wondered how we got to this point in our nation’s history, here is an insight that you may appreciate. In 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson signed his “War on Poverty Act,” only 7 percent of babies born in our country were not in two-parent homes. Now, it’s more than 70 percent, and more than 100 million Americans are on some type of relief program. We have essentially created a welfare state.
Only our nation’s teachers can teach character education because they have the children for a sustained period of time. If you want to help, buy my book, and read it. Any money earned will be used to help others.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.