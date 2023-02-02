While none of us likes to get our feathers ruffled, occasionally someone needs to say something to set the record straight. This is especially true when it involves the direction our country is heading – which only leads to a dark rainy night, with no sign, and a bridge out up ahead.

What I am talking about is the inordinate amount of excitement for the sports culture in which our nation presently lives. When you pay an assistant college coach $400,000 a year, and he leaves to take a head coaching position at another school for a million dollars, our priorities are out of whack. Now I understand the law of “supply and demand” and that fan support is what makes it all possible.

